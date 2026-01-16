Japan funds coffee facility in Bansalan

ON JANUARY 14, 2026, Consul General ONO Hirotaka of the Consulate General of Japan in Davao attended the turnover ceremony for the project titled “The Project for the Provision of Coffee Warehouse and Processing Machines in Bansalan” in Davao del Sur. This initiative was approved in 2025 under Japan's Official Development Assistance (ODA) through the Grant Assistance for Grass-roots Human Security Projects (GGP).

The project, implemented by the Balutakay Coffee Farmers Association (BACOFA), aims to enhance post-harvest coffee processing and storage in Bansalan. Supported by a grant of approximately PHP 3,547,876.50, it funded the construction of a coffee warehouse and the provision of processing equipment to improve bean quality, boost productivity, and strengthen the local coffee industry.

In his message during the ceremony, Consul General ONO stated that the project is an investment in the hardworking coffee farmers of Bansalan and a reflection of Japan’s commitment to grassroots development. He also noted that this turnover ceremony comes at a meaningful time, as Japan and the Philippines celebrate 70 years of diplomatic relations under the theme “Weaving the Future Together: Peace, Prosperity, Possibilities.”

As the top ODA donor for the Philippines, the Government of Japan launched the GGP scheme in the country in 1989 to reduce poverty and help various communities engage in grassroots activities. Japan believes that these projects will strengthen the friendship between Japan and the Philippines and contribute to sustaining strategic partnerships between the two countries. PR