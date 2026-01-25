Japan grants ₱205M for maternal health project

ON JANUARY 22, 2026, Ambassador ENDO Kazuya signed and exchanged notes with International Organization for Migration (IOM) Chief of Mission Tristan Burnett for “The Project for Strengthening Maternal and Child Health Services for Internally Displaced Persons on the Remote Islands of Conflict-Affected Areas.” Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation, and Unity (OPAPRU) Secretary Carlito Galvez, Jr, Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) Deputy Assistant Secretary Maria Roseny Fangco, Ministry of Health (BARMM) Minister Kadil Sinolinding, Jr, Department of Health (DOH), OIC-Director IV Joel Buenaventura, and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Philippines Chief Representative BABA Takashi also graced the event.

The Government of Japan will provide a grant assistance of five hundred and sixteen million Japanese yen (￥516,000,000) to be used for upgrading health facilities and provision of Maternal, Newborn, and Child Health (MNCH) equipment to meet Basic Emergency Obstetric and Newborn Care (BEmONC) and PhilHealth standards. The project will also implement targeted technical training of health workers and technical assistance to support health facilities in achieving and sustaining BEmoNC compliance and PhilHealth accreditation.

In addition, the project, dubbed as REACH BASULTA (Resilient and Equitable Access to Care and Health in BASULTA), aims to address critical gaps in health facility readiness, workforce capacity, and community awareness, with a focus on internally displaced and mobile populations in Basilan, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi (BaSulTa). The project will also promote culturally sensitive, integrated MNCH health promotion campaigns and support government-led PhilHealth registration drives. This two-tiered approach—strengthening both health systems and community engagement—aims to improve MNCH practices and expand access to quality services for women, adolescents, caregivers, and displaced populations.

“The project is a commitment to building a sustainable and resilient health system that prioritizes the well-being of all individuals,” Ambassador Endo said in his remarks. He further added, “By addressing the systemic gaps in health services, we hope to foster an environment where every mother and child has access to the care they need.” PR