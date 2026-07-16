Japan supports bamboo livelihood in Santo Tomas

THE livelihood of the Sto. Tomas bamboo farmers and members of the Bobongon Tree Planters Association Inc. (BTPAI), a community-based organization engaged in tree planting and bamboo-based livelihood activities, has received a boost following the recent turnover of bamboo processing equipment by the Consulate General of Japan in Davao.

Consul General ONO Hirotaka attended the turnover ceremony for “The Project for the Provision of Bamboo Processing Equipment in Santo Tomas, Davao del Norte” on July 9, 2026. The project, funded under the Government of Japan’s Official Development Assistance (ODA) through the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP), amounted to approximately P3.2 million.

The newly provided equipment is expected to enhance the capacity of local bamboo farmers to produce higher value-added bamboo products and promote the efficient utilization of bamboo resources, including the proper harvesting of previously unharvested bamboo. Through these efforts, the project aims to contribute to the socio-economic development of the local community while supporting environmental sustainability.

The Grant Assistance for Grassroots Projects (GGP) was established in 1989 to support small-scale development projects that directly benefit communities at the grassroots level and contribute to local socio-economic development.

Eligible recipients include local government units, educational, research and medical institutions, non-governmental organizations, people's organizations, and cooperatives. PR