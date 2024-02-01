Japan supports bansalan farmers

Consul General Ishikawa Yoshihisa, Unifarm chairperson Norberto Valdez, Bansalan Mayor Edwin Reyes, former Governor Marc Douglas Cagas IV, National Irrigation Administration Manager Engr. Dexter Tinapay, officers from the provincial and municipal government offices, and Unifarm officers and members graced the ceremony with their presence.

Rice farmers in Bansalan experienced disrupted cropping schedules and high post-harvest losses due to delays caused by limited farm machinery available. To address the situation, the Consulate General of Japan provided a grant amount of US$ 70,729, or approximately P4 million, to Unifarm for the procurement of rice farm machinery.

In his message delivered during the event, Consul General Ishikawa expressed hope that the farm machinery will help farmers reduce the cost of operation, reduce harvesting losses, improve the quality of their produce, and increase agricultural productivity. PR