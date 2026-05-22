Japan sympathizes with flood-hit Dabawenyos

JAPANESE Consul General Ono Hirotaka extended his condolences to residents affected by the widespread flooding that struck several communities in Davao City after heavy rains triggered by the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) earlier this week.

In a statement released by the Consulate-General of Japan in Davao, Ono expressed sympathy to families displaced and affected by the flooding brought by continuous rainfall on Monday, May 18.

“Japan stands in solidarity with the affected communities during this difficult time and sincerely hopes for the swift recovery and restoration of the daily lives, safety, and well-being of all those impacted by this disaster,” the statement read.

The flooding submerged multiple areas across Davao City, particularly low-lying and riverside communities, after hours of intense rainfall caused rivers and waterways to overflow.

Authorities said the ITCZ and easterlies affecting Southern Mindanao triggered the weather disturbance.

According to the Davao City government, at least 358 families were temporarily evacuated Monday night as floodwaters rapidly rose in several barangays. One fatality due to electrocution was also reported during the height of the flooding.

Flooding incidents were recorded in areas including Matina Pangi, Matina Crossing, Bunawan, and nearby communities, where residents and business owners scrambled to save belongings as water levels quickly entered homes and establishments. Some areas experienced knee-to-waist-deep floodwaters, while several roads became impassable.

The heavy rains also caused power interruptions after electrical lines serving flooded areas were temporarily de-energized for public safety. Davao Light later restored electricity in several affected communities as floodwaters gradually subsided.

The city government suspended face-to-face classes and work in government offices on Tuesday, May 19, to prioritize public safety and allow clearing and recovery operations in affected areas. Emergency response teams, rescue personnel, and local agencies were deployed across the city to assist stranded residents and monitor rivers placed under critical levels.

By Wednesday, the Office of Civil Defense reported that evacuees had already returned home after floodwaters receded in most communities. However, authorities continued monitoring possible landslides, river swelling, and health risks such as leptospirosis following exposure to contaminated floodwaters.

Japan has long maintained close diplomatic and humanitarian ties with Mindanao, including disaster response and community assistance initiatives in the Davao Region. Ono’s message came as recovery efforts continue in flood-hit communities across the city. DEF