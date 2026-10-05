Japan turns over classrooms to IP school in Kidapawan

ON SEPTEMBER 28, 2026, Consul General ONO attended the turnover ceremony for the project titled "The Project for the Construction of Classroom Building at Datu Umpan IP School in Kidapawan City, Province of Cotabato," funded by Japan's Official Development Assistance (ODA) through the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Projects (GGP).

The project grant, amounting to approximately 8.4 million pesos, was used to construct classrooms (with a toilet) for Indigenous Peoples (IP) students at Datu Umpan School. This will provide IP children with an appropriate learning environment and promote equal access to education, thereby enabling them to fully realize their potential and contributing to the long-term development of their communities.

The Grant Assistance for Grassroots Projects (GGP) was established in 1989 to support small-scale development projects that directly benefit communities at the grassroots level and contribute to local socio-economic development. Eligible recipients include local government units, educational, research and medical institutions, non-governmental organizations, people's organizations, and cooperatives.

The Consulate of Japan in Davao accepts applications for GGP throughout the year. Interested parties may read the guideline carefully and submit concept paper and documentary requirements. Further information can be obtained through the Consulate-General's Official Website: https://www.davao.ph.emb-japan.go.jp/itpr_ja/11_000001_00229.html. PR