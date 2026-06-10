Japan, US extend sympathies as 7.8-quake death toll rises

LONG-TIME international partners of Davao City and Mindanao, Japan and the United States, have expressed their support and sympathies to communities devastated by the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck off the coast of Sarangani Province on June 8, 2026, as the number of fatalities continued to climb across the southern Philippines.

The Japanese government, which has maintained decades of development and disaster-resilience partnerships with Mindanao, conveyed its solidarity through Japanese Consul General Ono Hirotaka, who extended his deepest sympathies to the families of those who lost loved ones and to thousands of residents affected by the powerful tremor.

“Japan stands in solidarity with the people of Mindanao and will continue to monitor the situation closely in coordination with local partners,” Ono said in a statement.

He also expressed hope for the speedy recovery of affected communities as rescue, relief, and rehabilitation efforts continue.

“Japan sincerely hopes for a swift recovery and for affected communities to rebuild their lives and move forward with resilience and hope,” he added.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Embassy in the Philippines also conveyed its sympathies to those impacted by the disaster and reaffirmed its readiness to assist ongoing response efforts.

“The U.S. Embassy extends its deepest sympathies to all those affected by the earthquake in Mindanao on June 8, 2026,” the embassy said in a statement.

“We continue to monitor the situation closely in coordination with Philippine authorities and stand ready to support Philippine-led response efforts,” it added.

Japan and the US government have long been among Davao City's closest foreign development partners, supporting infrastructure projects, disaster risk reduction programs, economic development initiatives, and people-to-people exchanges throughout Mindanao. The country has also worked closely with the Philippines in enhancing preparedness against earthquakes, tsunamis, and other natural disasters.

The messages of support came as emergency response operations remained underway in several quake-hit areas. National government agencies, local government units, the military, police, and humanitarian organizations continued search-and-rescue missions, damage assessments, and relief distribution in communities hardest hit by the disaster.

The earthquake caused widespread damage to buildings, schools, roads, bridges, and other critical infrastructure across parts of Mindanao. Several local governments suspended classes and government operations while structural inspections were conducted to determine the safety of public and private facilities.

Thousands of residents were forced to evacuate amid damaged structures and continuing aftershocks.

According to the Office of Civil Defense, the death toll had risen to 37 as of 6 a.m. Tuesday, June 9. Four fatalities were recorded in the Davao Region, while 33 deaths were reported in Soccsksargen. Authorities said the number could still increase as search-and-rescue operations continue in affected areas.

Dozens more were reported injured, while thousands of families remained displaced.

Disaster response teams continue to operate on the ground as authorities urge the public to stay alert, heed official advisories, and avoid entering buildings that have yet to be cleared by engineers. DEF