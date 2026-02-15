Japanese technology powers shrimp production surge in Davao Region

A JAPANESE-LED shrimp venture in Governor Generoso (GovGen), Davao Oriental, could boost vannamei shrimp (whiteleg shrimp) production in the Davao Region using nanobubble technology.

In an exclusive interview with Sunstar Davao on February 7, 2026, Seiji Maruyama, CEO of ABC FARM LLC, said they plan to expand the shrimp venture and have already purchased another 24 hectares located 50 minutes away from the initial farming site.

Maruyama said that with their current workforce of 18 employees, the expansion would allow them to hire up to six times more workers.

“Began in Mindanao, but later on we will bring this to Luzon, to the Manila market, the pilot area is in Governor Generoso,” he said in Japanese.

He added that possibly within five years, they would be able to expand into grouper fish production, as studies on grouper cultivation at the University of the Ryukyus in Japan are expected to be completed by then.

Vannamei shrimp normally reach adulthood in three to six months, depending on environmental conditions. However, through nanobubble technology, ABC FARM LLC has reduced the growth period to two months.

Akihiro Takemura, a professor at the University of the Ryukyus, said that while it is widely known that nanobubbles affect shrimp growth, studies are still ongoing to determine exactly how the process works.

“Some people say that oxygen concentration of the body increases through bubble but nobody knows how,” he said.

Takemura added that a specialized machine generates nanobubbles for the shrimp, and the equipment was sourced from abroad.

ABC FARM LLC has a land area of 4.5 hectares, employs 18 workers, and operates 12 active containers, with an estimated 180,000 shrimp. The farm is able to harvest approximately 30 metric tons of vannamei shrimp per month.

Photo show the container at ABC FARM LLC, where tons of shrimp are housed.