Japanese technology powers shrimp production surge in Davao Region

A JAPANESE-LED shrimp venture in Governor Generoso (GovGen), Davao Oriental, could boost vannamei shrimp (whiteleg shrimp) production in the Davao Region using nanobubble technology.
In an exclusive interview with Sunstar Davao on February 7, 2026, Seiji Maruyama, CEO of ABC FARM LLC, said they plan to expand the shrimp venture and have already purchased another 24 hectares located 50 minutes away from the initial farming site.
Maruyama said that with their current workforce of 18 employees, the expansion would allow them to hire up to six times more workers.
“Began in Mindanao, but later on we will bring this to Luzon, to the Manila market, the pilot area is in Governor Generoso,” he said in Japanese.
He added that possibly within five years, they would be able to expand into grouper fish production, as studies on grouper cultivation at the University of the Ryukyus in Japan are expected to be completed by then.
Vannamei shrimp normally reach adulthood in three to six months, depending on environmental conditions. However, through nanobubble technology, ABC FARM LLC has reduced the growth period to two months.
Akihiro Takemura, a professor at the University of the Ryukyus, said that while it is widely known that nanobubbles affect shrimp growth, studies are still ongoing to determine exactly how the process works.
“Some people say that oxygen concentration of the body increases through bubble but nobody knows how,” he said.
Takemura added that a specialized machine generates nanobubbles for the shrimp, and the equipment was sourced from abroad.
ABC FARM LLC has a land area of 4.5 hectares, employs 18 workers, and operates 12 active containers, with an estimated 180,000 shrimp. The farm is able to harvest approximately 30 metric tons of vannamei shrimp per month.
Photo show the container at ABC FARM LLC, where tons of shrimp are housed.
Land-based shrimp aquaculture pioneer
Since 2018, the group has pioneered a land-based shrimp aquaculture model in Davao Oriental. The venture uses a fine-bubble system and sustainable technology through international academic collaboration with the University of the Ryukyus, University of the Philippines Visayas, and the Mongolian University of Life Sciences.
Strong ties between Japan and PH
The venture of ABC FARM LLC was designated as a commemorative project for the 70th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic relations between the Philippines and Japan, with the theme, “Weaving the Future Together: Peace, Prosperity, Possibilities.”
Ono Hirotaka, Consul General of Japan in Davao, expressed strong support for the Japan-Philippines initiative and congratulated ABC FARM LLC and its stakeholders on the successful launch of the project.
“This project demonstrates what can be achieved when industry, government, and academia work together in today's rapidly changing world; no civil sector can address complex challenges alone,” he said.
Hirotaka highlighted that industry contributes practical expertise and sustainability, academia drives research and innovation, while the government provides an enabling environment that allows these efforts to succeed.
He added that the involvement of academic institutions from Japan and the Philippines highlights the inclusivity of these efforts, adding that knowledge exchange builds human capital and lays the foundation for future innovations in both countries.
Hirotaka said that for 70 years, the Philippines and Japan have worked together based on mutual trust and shared values through initiatives such as this project. He added that the launch of the project shows how the partnership between the two countries has evolved from traditional cooperation into forward-looking collaboration.
Boosting local economy
Juanito C. Inojales, municipal mayor of GovGen, expressed his appreciation to the Japanese investors for choosing to invest in the municipality, as this would boost the local economy and create more jobs for residents.
“Gusto kong suportahan para maka-generate ng employment as well as yung joint revenue makatulong ito sa pag-develop sa lungsod ng Governor Generoso (I want to support this in order to generate employment, as well as create joint revenue that can help in the development of the City of Governor Generoso),” he said.
Inojales said he expects that many residents of the municipality will be hired for the venture and that he is willing to support the company if it expands its business in the area, noting that GovGen was chosen because of the quality of its seawater and its friendly people.
Improving shrimp production in the PH
Allan Reyes, chairman of the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Japan (PCCIJ), said that the Japanese investment in GovGen has a significant impact because it introduces new technology to the Philippines, representing a new approach to aquaculture in the country and even in Southeast Asia.
Reyes said that although production is driven by Japanese technology, it is carried out on Philippine soil, boosting employment in the country.
“This is Japanese technology combined with Filipino ingenuity, the Filipino labor can do, so I think we need more of these projects,” he said.
Reyes added that with projects like this, the Philippines should shift its focus from manufacturing to agriculture and aquaculture, as the country needs to strengthen food production amid its growing population.
He said the Philippines should adopt a long-term vision.
While the country has long been exporting labor, he said it should create more local opportunities and invest further in agriculture and aquaculture to reduce the need for Filipinos to work abroad. RGP