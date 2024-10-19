Jaraula pulls ahead by 3 after 3rd round

MURCIA, Negros Occidental — Reymon Jaraula delivered a virtuoso performance on a moving day in the ICTSI Bacolod Golf Challenge here on Thursday, turning a highly competitive battle into a showcase of skill, resilience and mental fortitude.

His flawless execution over 18 holes, including a pair of three-birdie streaks on both nines of the Bacolod Golf and Country Club, catapulted him to a commanding three-shot lead over Jhonnel Ababa, solidifying his position at the top of the leaderboard at 14-under 196.

Jaraula’s 63 was nothing short of brilliant, as he separated himself from a field stacked with seasoned veterans and rising stars who struggled to maintain their early momentum. While his competitors faltered under the pressure of the challenging par-70 layout, Jaraula’s steady hand and ability to seize opportunities proved decisive.

“Everything clicked – driving, irons, even putting,” said Jaraula in Filipino. His impeccable performance hitting all fairways and executing superb iron shots set up numerous birdie opportunities. He capitalized on six of these, with pinpoint precision inside five feet.

Meanwhile, Ababa, hoping to redeem himself after a disappointing final round in Iloilo last week, mounted a respectable fightback with a 66, including a birdie on the closing par-3 hole, to grab solo second at 199, while Hyun Ho Rho fired a 67 for third at 200.

But Jaraula’s brilliance was simply unmatched, leaving the rest of the field playing catch-up entering the final 18 holes of the P2.5 million championship presented by Negros Electric and Power Corp. and organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc.

As erstwhile joint leaders Angelo Que, Aidric Chan, and Rico Depilo found themselves falling out of contention with back-nine struggles, Jaraula’s ability to stay consistent and avoid costly mistakes stood out even more. His control over his game and nerves has now set him up for what could be a triumphant finish to the tournament.

Jaraula highlighted his spectacular 32-31 round with a chip-in birdie on the par-4 No. 11, a moment of brilliance that punctuated his bogey-free card. His tenacity was also evident on the par-3 10th, where he scrambled to save par with a clutch six-foot putt.

Despite holding a three-stroke advantage, the 32-year-old ace from Bukidnon remained grounded, choosing to temper expectations as he eyes a potential third career victory and P440,000 purse. He emphasized the importance of staying focused and not getting ahead of himself.

“Just stay focused, and if it’s meant for me, then great,” said Jaraula, who roared to a five-stroke romp at Valley in 2023, a reminder of his ability to handle pressure and finish strong.

His gameplan was executed to near-perfection, showcasing his consistency and poise, particularly on the tricky back nine, where many of his rivals saw their chances unravel. His resolve was tested early, but he managed to keep his cool, responding with clutch birdies when necessary and minimizing errors, while others failed to adjust to the demands of the course.

The third round unfolded in electrifying fashion, with every shot seeming to alter the leaderboard as players fought fiercely for supremacy.

What was expected to be a showdown between halfway co-leaders turned into a free-for-all, as no less than eight players traded places atop the leaderboard halfway through the round.

This intense back-and-forth underscored just how high the stakes were in the Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc.-organized championship, with each contender vying not only for a coveted victory but also for momentum heading into the decisive final round. PR