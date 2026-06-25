JAS clears quake-made artificial dam

JOSE Abad Santos (JAS) Municipal Mayor Jason John Joyce announced that the artificial dam created by the magnitude 7.8 earthquake has been reopened.

Joyce announced that the stream, which had turned into an artificial dam, had been successfully reopened after it was blocked by soil deposits caused by the strong earthquake.

“Successful nang nabutasan ang artifical dam sa San Isidro at dumadaloy na ang naipong tubig pababa sa Nuing River (The artificial dam in San Isidro has been successfully breached, and the accumulated water is now flowing downstream into the Nuing River),” he wrote in a Facebook post on June 24, 2026.

Joyce then thanked the disaster response teams, volunteers, and responders who helped the municipality reopen the dam safely.

Earlier, the local government unit (LGU) of JAS evacuated 2,000 residents from several barangays that could have been severely affected if the artificial dam formed after the recent earthquake had collapsed.

Residents from Barangays Nuing, Butuan, Sugal, Camalian, and Malalan were evacuated. They were also warned against using boats along the river, which had been blocked and transformed into an artificial dam.

Amid persistent rains and concerns over the stability of the dam, Office of Civil Defense (OCD) Regional Director Ednar Dayanghirang said authorities were considering three options to drain the accumulated water.

These included breaching the blockage, manually excavating a channel through the dam, and siphoning water using large tubes to gradually reduce water levels.

Davao Occidental Governor Franklin P. Bautista raised concerns about the artificial dam, warning that continued aftershocks could worsen the situation and endanger families living nearby.

A magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck Maasim, Sarangani, and was felt in some parts of Mindanao. The earthquake was recorded offshore of Sarangani at 7:37 a.m. on June 8, 2026. PHIVOLCS then issued a tsunami warning following the quake. RGP