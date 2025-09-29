JAS mayor gets death threats amid ghost project revelation

MUNICIPAL Mayor Jason John Joyce of Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental, recently revealed on his Facebook account that he has received death threats, following the surprise inspection and personal visit by Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Vince Dizon and former Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) lead investigator Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong on September 25, 2025.

In an emotional statement on his official Facebook account, Joyce revealed that he was advised by concerned individuals not to talk anymore about corruption in his area, as this might only put his life in danger.

“Marami pong nagsasabi na wag na lang po magsalita kasi baka patayin ako ng mga nasa likod nitong pagnanakaw. Hindi lang po nakaw na pera, pero ninakawan din po kami ng mga kababayan ko ng disenteng buhay. Pero andito na tayo. May threat naman na po sa buhay namin. Sulitin na lang natin to,” Joyce stated.

(Many people are telling me to just stay quiet because those behind this theft might have me killed. It’s not just money that was stolen, but they also robbed me and my fellow citizens of a decent life. But here we are already. There’s already a threat to our lives, so we might as well make the most of this.)

In his revelation, Joyce stated that the P96.5-million project was the “ghost” flood control project in his municipality, which had been inspected earlier by Dizon and Magalong.

He added that there are other irregularities in public works spending in the town as well.

“Marami pa pong ibang ghost at substandard projects sa amin gaya ng kalsada. Hindi pa po tapos ang National Highway namin pero matagal nang reported as complete. Kaya hindi na mapondohan yung ibang parte kasi sa record ng gobyerno, matagal nang tapos,” he said.

(There are still many other ghost and substandard projects in our area, such as roads. Our National Highway isn’t even finished yet, but it has long been reported as completed. That’s why the other sections can no longer be funded, because in the government’s records, it’s already marked as done.)

The mayor’s revelations have sent shockwaves across Davao Occidental, as the P96.5-million flood control project — a concrete revetment in Barangay Culaman — was reported as fully paid and completed as early as 2022. Yet, according to Joyce, construction only began a few weeks ago.

The project awarded to St. Timothy Construction Corporation, a company owned by the controversial Discaya partners, was flagged during the recent ICI-DPWH inspection as part of a larger probe into questionable infrastructure spending in the province.

Despite concerns for his safety, he vowed not to be silenced.

“Kung may mangyari man po sa akin o sa pamilya ko, wag nyong isuko ang laban. Para sa tao at para sa bayan (If anything happens to me or my family, do not give up the fight. Do it for the people and for the nation), Joyce declared, calling on his constituents to continue the fight against corruption even if he is harmed.

Not a beneficiary of corruption

Moreover, in another post, Joyce addressed public speculation that he may have received a share from the controversial project. “WALA PO AKONG NATANGGAP MASKI PISO SA FLOOD CONTROL PROJECTS at sa iba pang projects sa JAS ng LGU, CONGRESSMAN, PROVINCE at DPWH (I did not receive even a single peso from the flood control projects and from the other projects in the JAS of the LGU, Congressman, Province, and DPWH),” he said, emphasizing that he has never asked for or accepted kickbacks in his years of public service.

“Alam kong may iba na nag-iisip na may natatanggap ako bilang Mayor na commission sa infrastructure projects. May iba pa na nagsasabi na kaya ako nagsalita dahil hindi ako nabigyan. Di natin masisi kasi ganun talaga ang tingin ng mga tao sa mga politico ngayon,” he added.

(I know that some people think I receive commissions from infrastructure projects as mayor. Others even say that the only reason I spoke out is because I didn’t get a share. We can’t really blame them because that’s how people see politicians nowadays.)

Joyce said he understands the public’s skepticism but insisted that honest and hardworking leaders still exist, citing his work with the National Movement of Young Legislators, the League of Municipalities of the Philippines, and the Mayors for Good Governance.

The mayor also challenged those allegedly benefiting from corrupt practices to reflect on their loyalty. “Yung mga tumatahol ngayon na alam naman ang katotohanan sa JAS at sa Davao Occidental, magkano bigay sa inyo? Mas mahalaga pa ba talaga ang loyalty ninyo sa nagbibigay sa inyo kesa sa kapakanan ng pamilya nyo at mga kapwa JASENYOS?” he asked.

(Those who are barking now, even though they know the truth about JAS and Davao Occidental — how much were you given? Is your loyalty to those who pay you really more important than the well-being of your family and your fellow JASenyos?)

Joyce lamented the lack of essential infrastructure in his municipality, pointing to areas where residents still rely on horses for transport, where roads remain single-lane and hazardous, and where promised bridges, river controls, and seawalls have never materialized.

He also revealed that he only knew of the controversial project through sumbongsapangulo.ph, an online platform for citizens to report irregularities in government spending. He expressed disbelief that a company from outside the region could undertake a multimillion-peso project in a remote municipality without local awareness or oversight. The discovery has raised questions about how infrastructure contracts are awarded, implemented, and audited, and how billions in taxpayers’ money are spent.

Effects of Joyce’s revelation

The mayor’s public disclosure triggered immediate reactions. Residents expressed outrage on social media, calling for accountability from contractors and government officials involved. Advocacy groups demanded that the Commission on Audit (COA) conduct a forensic audit of all infrastructure projects in Davao Occidental, while lawmakers called for a congressional inquiry into the misuse of public funds.

In a press conference held in Davao City after the inspection, Dizon announced that show-cause orders and suspension notices would be issued to all district engineering offices in Davao Occidental involved in the project. He added that any government personnel who signed or authorized payments for the ghost project should face criminal charges and possible imprisonment.

The revelation also casts a shadow on ongoing investigations into other infrastructure projects in Mindanao flagged for irregularities, fueling public demand for structural reforms within the DPWH and procurement processes.

Security after threats

Meanwhile, Joyce also revealed that he has been contemplating requesting an additional security detail after receiving threats.

But despite the risks, Joyce remains resolute, continuing to encourage the people of Jose Abad Santos and Davao Occidental not to lose hope and demand honest governance and proper use of public funds.

“Mga JASENYOS, mga taga-Davao Occidental, wag bitiwan ang pangarap na isang masaganang bukas. May pag-asa pa” (People of JAS, people of Davao Occidental, never let go of the dream of a prosperous future. There is still hope), he said. DEF