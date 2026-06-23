JAS requests helicopters to send add’l relief to GIDAs

JOSE Abad Santos (JAS), Davao Occidental continues to face the impact of the magnitude 7.8 earthquake as local officials and partner agencies intensify relief operations for thousands of affected residents across the municipality.

Based on the latest consolidated report from the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) as of June 21, 2026, the earthquake affected 22,576 families, with 4,333 households still staying in evacuation sites and temporary shelters.

The report recorded 40 injured individuals, 13 missing persons, and seven fatalities. The disaster also damaged 2,648 houses that were totally destroyed and 4,052 houses that sustained partial damage.

Government facilities were also affected, including 39 schools with 405 classrooms, 16 barangay halls, eight barangay gymnasiums, 13 health facilities, and 18 other public structures.

On the 15th day of earthquake response operations, JAS Mayor Jason John Joyce requested an airlift operation to deliver additional relief goods to residents in San Isidro, Quiapo, Molmol, and upland sitios of Kalbay, including Kidaman, Makina, and nearby areas.

According to Mayor Joyce, the request is being coordinated with the provincial government. If approved, helicopters will transport relief goods equivalent to 10 kilograms per family, with a total of 21,600 kilograms of assistance or 864 sacks weighing 25 kilograms each planned for distribution.

“The request is being coordinated with the provincial government, and we are hoping for its approval as we continue assisting our affected communities,” Joyce said.

The mayor also appealed for continued prayers and support as the municipality works with government agencies, private groups, organizations, and volunteers to help affected residents recover from the disaster. JOHN ALADAD/SPAMST, SUNSTAR INTERN