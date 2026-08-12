JAS road temporarily closed

A ROAD section in Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental has been temporarily closed to all types of vehicles starting Wednesday, August 12, as authorities conduct operations to clear obstructions and ensure the safety of motorists and other road users.

The Department of Public Works and Highways-Davao Region (DPWH-DavaoI) announced the full closure covering the road in Sitio Kibatang, Barangay Sugal, Jose Abad Santos. The closure will remain in effect until further notice.

The temporary closure is expected to affect motorists traveling to and from Jose Abad Santos, particularly those who regularly use the affected section as part of their route.

In a statement, the agency said that the full road closure will be implemented to facilitate the removal of obstructions along the road and ensure the safety of motorists while the operation is ongoing.

DPWH-Davao said the closure is necessary to provide sufficient space for the ongoing operation and prevent motorists from entering the affected area while work is being carried out.

Meanwhile, motorists traveling to or from Jose Abad Santos may temporarily use Glan, Sarangani Province, as an alternative route while the Sitio Kibatang road section remains closed.

The alternate route is expected to provide motorists with another access point as authorities work to clear the affected road. Travelers, however, are advised to consider the possible additional travel time and plan their trips accordingly.

The agency also reminded motorists to exercise caution when taking the alternative route and to follow traffic regulations and instructions from authorities and personnel deployed in the area.

“Gina-awhag ang mga motorista nga magplano daan sa ilang biyahe ug padayon nga mag-monitor sa official advisories alang sa pinakabag-ong updates,” the agency’s statement reads.

The closure comes as authorities continue efforts to address road obstructions that may affect the safe passage of vehicles in the area.

With no specific reopening date announced, motorists are advised not to attempt to pass through the closed section until authorities declare it safe and accessible.

DPWH-Davao said the road closure will remain in effect until further notice. DEF