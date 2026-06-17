JAS thanks Davao City for aid, appeals for shelter supplies

THE municipal government of Jose Abad Santos (JAS) has thanked the City Government of Davao for delivering relief goods to families affected by the recent earthquake in Mindanao.

The local government unit said the assistance reflects the compassion and solidarity of Davao residents with fellow Mindanawons, especially during crises.

“The Municipal Government of Jose Abad Santos extends its heartfelt gratitude to Mayor Sebastian Duterte, the City Government of Davao, and the people of Davao City for their timely support and generosity,” the LGU, led by Mayor Jason John Joyce, said on June 16, 2026. “Your assistance brings hope and encouragement to our communities as we continue our recovery and rebuilding efforts.”

Mayor Joyce also expressed gratitude for the aid but said the municipality still needs additional supplies, including tents, blankets, sleeping mats, flashlights, solar lights, and tarpaulins.

He said donors may drop off contributions in Davao City at Coloseo and Momo’s. For bulk donations such as water, he encouraged coordination through his office so proper drop-off points can be arranged.

In General Santos City, donations may be delivered to J&G Propiedad Unit 26, Purok Malakas, San Isidro, or coordinated through LGU staff Cely Hope Lampayasen-Tacabil.

Earlier, the Davao City government sent about 11 truckloads of relief goods to General Santos City, Sarangani, and Jose Abad Santos on June 16. The shipment included 4,000 food packs and 3,000 one-liter bottles of water.

Davao City Information Office head Harvey Lanticse said 42 personnel from various city offices were deployed to assist relief operations in the affected areas, including teams from the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, City Social Welfare and Development Office, City Engineer’s Office, City Mayor’s Office, and security units.

“Kani siya, this is part of the ongoing assistance natu sa mga quake affected area (This is part of our ongoing assistance to the earthquake-affected areas),” Lanticse said in an interview with the media on June 16, 2026.

He said the city routinely extends assistance to areas hit by disasters, including the distribution of relief goods and water through coordination with the Office of Civil Defense-Davao Region and the transport of patients from Sarangani to the Southern Philippines Medical Center.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, the earthquake has killed 65 people, left 36 missing, and affected more than 736,000 individuals across Mindanao. RGP WITH REPORTS FROM FRANCES KIM CACHILA/ADDU, SUNSTAR INTERN