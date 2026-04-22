JCI marks week with Davao programs

JUNIOR Chamber International Philippines is marking JCI Week with a series of community-focused activities aimed at developing youth leadership and addressing local challenges across the Davao Region.

JCI Durian City 2026 President Koji Jose Shibazaki outlined the group’s roadmap, highlighting programs that give young people opportunities in business, community service, and health initiatives.

Shibazaki said his term centers on community impact, with priority areas that include environmental sustainability, women's empowerment, peace education, local development, and health and wellness.

Among the group’s flagship projects is “Think Green,” which brings together JCI chapters for environmental activities such as tree planting. The group also supports “Kalinisan sa Kapaligiran Para sa mga Pawikan,” an initiative focused on coastal and wildlife protection.

JCI chapters in the region are also conducting a blood donation drive and an Iftar feeding program for the Muslim community during Ramadan.

As part of the weeklong celebration, the organization will hold “Ating Tahanan Para sa mga Batang Pinahahalagahan” on April 23 in Northwood, Cabantian. The activity promotes anti-bullying and autism awareness and is open to children aged 3 to 9.

JCI Week runs from April 19 to 25 across more than 200 chapters nationwide, with the national kickoff held in Zamboanga City. CHARLS DARWIN CANENCIA/UM, SUNSTAR DAVAO INTERN