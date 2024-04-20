JCI to extend services to PDLs in Panabo

A REPRESENTATIVE from the Junior Chamber International (JCI) announced its plans to extend services to Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDL) at the Panabo City Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP-Panabo) as part of their week-long celebration.

Elvin A. Dayanghirang, JCI Greater Davao president, said during a press conference at Red Corner, the Peak Gmall Bajada, on Monday, April 16, 2024, that the event titled “Beyond Prison Walls” is a national program of the group.

The initiative includes medical missions, feeding programs, and free legal advice provided by volunteer doctors, nurses, and lawyers, aiming to serve approximately 500 to 600 PDLs, consisting of male and female inmates.

JCI will host a medical mission in Barangay Tibungco on April 20, organized by JCI Davaoena and JCI Daba Daba, offering services such as free eye check-ups, bloodletting, dental check-ups, and distribution of free medicine.

On April 15, Kababaye-ahon 2024 and A Bazaar for a Cause were held, while an E-Sports Tournament is scheduled on April 19, and a culmination event on April 20.

Julie Marie P. Gentiles, regional bice President of JCI, said that JCI goes beyond community extension and that its weeklong celebration motivates its members to continue their journey with JCI.

“The JCI week was primarily introduced to celebrate and sustain members because community work can also be tiresome. So, when we celebrate and implement the projects in JCI, most of the time, it always develops enthusiasm on the end of the members, and it builds camaraderie with some membership namin by doing the JCI week,” she said.

In Davao City, there are approximately 27 local organizations with around 817 regular members and seven associate members as of March 31, 2024, with expectations of further growth due to ongoing advocacy efforts.

JCI, a membership-based non-profit organization for young leaders, was founded in 1915 by Henry Giessenbier Jr. in St. Louis, USA. The JCI movement in the Philippines began in 1947 with the formation of JCI Manila. RGP with reports from Maerielle Lucahavez/ADDU Intern