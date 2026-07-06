Jealousy drives man to shoot partner, another in Ubalde

JEALOUSY is being eyed by authorities as the primary motive behind the shooting of two female fruit vendors in Barangay Ubalde, Agdao, Davao City, on Sunday evening, July 5, 2026, after one of the victims later succumbed to her injuries, while police continue a manhunt for the suspect who remains at large.

Speaking in an interview over a local radio station, Davao City Police Office (DCPO) spokesperson Police Major Maria Teresita Gaspan said the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute involving one of the victims and her live-in partner, who has been identified as the alleged gunman.

“Ang target ato is iyahang asawa, naigo lang tung iyahang igsoon nadamay. This is an isolated case, personal - arising from VAWC, family conflict, and domestic violence,” the police official said.

The fatality was identified as Jemabel Macarambon, 48, while the other victim, her sister-in-law, Rovegen Macarambon, 36, remains hospitalized after sustaining gunshot wounds. Both are residents of Barangay Ubalde and were selling fruits along Orchids Street near Ubalde Elementary School when the attack occurred.

Based on the initial investigation of Police Station 18, the victims were tending to their fruit stall at around 7:15 p.m. when a man riding a dark blue Yamaha NMAX motorcycle stopped in front of them and suddenly opened fire several times before fleeing toward an unknown direction.

Police identified the suspect as Muslimen Raupan, Jemabel's live-in partner and the stepfather of her 13-year-old son.

The child, who witnessed the shooting, positively identified the suspect to responding investigators.

Gaspan said investigators learned that the couple had been involved in a heated argument before the attack.

According to Gaspan, jealousy allegedly fueled the confrontation after Jemabel reportedly damaged the suspect's motorcycle, an incident that investigators believe further escalated their conflict.

Authorities initially treated the case as a possible violation of Republic Act No. 9262, or the Violence Against Women and Their Children (VAWC) Act of 2004, citing the domestic relationship between the suspect and the primary victim. Following Jemabel's death, however, police said they are now preparing charges of parricide for her killing and frustrated murder for the shooting of Rovegen.

Responding police officers received a report from Central 911 at around 7:50 p.m. and immediately proceeded to the scene. Upon arrival, they found that the victims had already been transported by the Barangay Disaster Quick Reaction Team to the Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) for emergency treatment.

Jemabel later died while undergoing treatment, while Rovegen continues to recover in the hospital after sustaining gunshot wounds to her shoulder and waist.

Authorities have launched follow-up investigations and hot pursuit operations to locate and arrest Raupan, who immediately fled after the attack.

Police said the suspect will face parricide and frustrated murder charges once arrested.

As of press time, the DCPO said the hot pursuit operation remains ongoing as investigators continue efforts to locate the suspect and determine whether additional charges may be filed in connection with the shooting. DEF