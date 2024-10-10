Jeepney operators in Davao City decline

THE Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board-Davao Region (LTFRB-Davao) reported that many operators have stopped running their routes in Davao City due to economic challenges, unauthorized units, and expired franchises.

In a media interview on Thursday, October 10, 2024, at SMX Convention, LTFRB-Davao noted that some operators are no longer on the road because of financial difficulties, unregistered vehicles, and vehicles that are no longer roadworthy.

“We have found out that 30 percent of our public utility jeepneys and philcabs no longer operate in the routes that were given to them and awarded to them by the LTFRB,” he said.

He observed a decline in operators and jeepneys after the Covid-19 pandemic, along with an increase in unauthorized units.

LTFRB-Davao is conducting an in-depth study to address the issues faced by passengers, particularly during peak hours. Once completed, the findings will be submitted to the Local Government Unit (LGU). As an initial solution, they proposed implementing a Peak Hours Augmentation Bus System.

Another option under consideration is opening new public transport franchises in Davao City. However, this is still being evaluated due to the upcoming Davao Bus Project.

“Basin mahadlok ang mga operators nga mag add ug unit [The operators might be scared to add units] and at the end of the day mawala sila sa kadalanan (There may be concerns from operators about adding more units, as they fear losing routes once the Davao Bus Project is implemented),” he said.

Davao City currently has about 6,099 authorized units, while 1,401 units remain unregistered due to expired franchises and unrenewed registrations with the Land Transportation Office (LTO).

During the rainy season, many passengers are stranded in the downtown area.

LTFRB-Davao is working with the City Transport and Traffic Management Office (CTTMO) and the City Government of Davao to address this. When critical routes are identified, CTTMO personnel will contact bus operators who hold special permits from LTFRB to dispatch buses to areas with stranded passengers. RGP