Jennylyn Mercado expands musical storytelling with deluxe album, short film

ULTIMATE Star Jennylyn Mercado has unveiled her multi-genre album, “JEN” Deluxe, under Star Music, accompanied by a short film that explores the essence of love and reflects her personal journey.

“This is a story of love. Iba’t ibang klaseng pagmamahal–pagmamahal sa sarili, pagmamahal sa craft, pagmamahal sa ibang tao, sa partner mo,” shared Jennylyn.

“Meron kaming medyo dance pang mga Gen Z. Meron kaming love songs, dun ako nanggaling sa hugot love songs so hindi namin inalis yun. Merong masasakit, merong masasaya. Sinigurado namin lahat ng genre meron para ma-enjoy ng lahat,” she added.

“JEN” Deluxe, named after the Kapuso singer-actress’ nickname, features eight songs in total, with two new tracks, “Tutuloy Pa Ba?” and “Hindi Man Masabi.”

It also carries previously released tracks, “Paulit Ulit Kang Pipiliin,” “Sa Gitna,” “Hihintayin Kita,” “Kung Nandito Ka Pa,” “Ayaw Pang Umuwi,” and “Hindi Pa Rin Sapat.” These six songs were part of the original “JEN” EP released in May 2025 and served as Jennylyn’s comeback music project after nine years.

The short film translates the album’s music through an immersive cinematic narrative about her personal experiences.

“Buhay ko ito, kung paano ako nagsimula, ang mga pinagdaan kong struggles at emosyon,” revealed Jennylyn.

The short film also stars the Kapuso Drama King and Jennylyn’s husband, Dennis Trillo. It was directed by Irene Villamor and produced by You Me Us.

For more details on Jennylyn’s music, follow Star Music on Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. For other updates, follow @abscbnpr on Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram, and TikTok, or visit corporate.abs-cbn.com/newsroom. PR