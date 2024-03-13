Jennylyn Mercado, Ruru Madrid, Jillian Ward in Davao

GMA Regional TV is making the 87th Araw ng Dabaw more exciting and unforgettable as it brings the biggest and brightest Kapuso stars from the hit programs “Love. Die. Repeat.,” “Asawa ng Asawa Ko,” “Black Rider,” and “Abot Kamay na Pangarap” to Davao City this weekend.

Set to spread joy and love this Saturday (March 16) through a Kapuso Mall Show at Gaisano Grand Citygate Mall in Buhangin, Davao City at 4 p.m. is no less than the Ultimate Star Jennylyn Mercado from GMA Prime’s “Love. Die. Repeat.” Making the afternoon even hotter and livelier are Sparkle artists Liezel Lopez and Martin del Rosario from “Asawa ng Asawa Ko.”