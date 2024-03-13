Jennylyn Mercado, Ruru Madrid, Jillian Ward in Davao

GMA Regional TV is making the 87th Araw ng Dabaw more exciting and unforgettable as it brings the biggest and brightest Kapuso stars from the hit programs “Love. Die. Repeat.,” “Asawa ng Asawa Ko,” “Black Rider,” and “Abot Kamay na Pangarap” to Davao City this weekend.
Set to spread joy and love this Saturday (March 16) through a Kapuso Mall Show at Gaisano Grand Citygate Mall in Buhangin, Davao City at 4 p.m. is no less than the Ultimate Star Jennylyn Mercado from GMA Prime’s “Love. Die. Repeat.” Making the afternoon even hotter and livelier are Sparkle artists Liezel Lopez and Martin del Rosario from “Asawa ng Asawa Ko.”
The fun and excitement continue the next day (March 17) as Primetime Action Hero and “Black Rider” himself Ruru Madrid and “Abot Kamay na Pangarap” actress, Star of the New Gen Jillian Ward, banner the Kapuso Fiesta at Ayala Malls Abreeza, Davao City at 4 p.m. Joining them in spreading positive and youthful vibes are their co-stars and co-Sparkle artists Kim Perez and Raheel Bhyria.
Kapusong Dabawenyos should not miss the special performance of Sparkle artist and “Makiling” star Kristoffer Martin as he makes hearts flutter in Mutya ng Dabaw 2024 this Friday (March 15) at USEP Gymnasium and Cultural Center. Set to enliven the crowd with his hosting prowess is GMA Synergy sportscaster and “24 Oras” Game Changer segment host Martin Javier.
"GMA Network, through GMA Regional TV, is organizing on-ground events in various regions to bring our programs and artists closer to Kapuso viewers and to express our gratitude for their continued support. We are thrilled to participate once again in the meaningful celebration of Araw ng Dabaw, featuring well-loved GMA stars such as Jennylyn, Liezel, Martin, Ruru, Jillian, Kim, and Raheel. They are equally excited to make this weekend extra colorful and memorable,” said Senior Vice President and Head of GMA Integrated News, Regional TV, and Synergy Oliver Victor B. Amoroso.
All the freshest news, events, and updates about GMA Regional TV are now available on . Follow GMA on Facebook at and GMA Regional TV at and on Youtube, Facebook, and Instagram via @gmaregionaltv and on X via @gmartvnews. PR