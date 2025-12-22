Jesrael Rule wins 2nd BotY award

ARCHITECT and seasoned bowler Jesrael Rule claimed his second Bowler of the Year award during the Davao Tenpin Bowlers Association (DATBA) Christmas party Sunday night, Dec. 21, at Rancho Palos Verdes Golf & Sports Club in Davao Riverfront Corporate City.

The 39-year-old dominated the 2025 season, defending his MCBA CDO Open title for a second consecutive year (2024–2025). He also finished fourth in both the classified and open divisions of the KBA CDO Open in February and fourth in the open division of the Araw ng Dabaw Open in March. Rule capped the year with a remarkable feat on Dec. 13, rolling 10 consecutive strikes in a Saturday tournament, showcasing his skill and consistency.

In his acceptance speech, Rule humbly reflected on his journey. “I never thought I’d get this award,” he said. “In my rookie years, I struggled while others excelled. I used to bowl 24 sets and still didn’t make the finals. But I kept going.”

Rule recounted his first national title at the 13th Kadayawan Open in 2018 and noted the challenges of the past year, including a shoulder injury that sidelined him for three months. “When I returned in August, I expected nothing, worried about defending my MCBA Open title in Cagayan de Oro,” he said in the vernacular in his acceptance speech. “But I found my rhythm and managed to win again, defeating teammate Crystal Chavez.”

Rule’s award is his third Bowler of the Year honor, complementing four national titles over a decade-long Datba career.

Datba also honored promising talents: Rookie of the Year went to Romulo Ablas, who joined the association in December 2024 and quickly made his mark with multiple championships in local and national events. Youth of the Year was awarded to Chad Romano Tancontian, a national champion in the KBA Open February rookies division.

New leadership

Architect Rameses Tancontian was re-elected as Datba president, with the official oath administered by Davao City Administrator Atty. Francis Mark H. Layog. Other board members sworn in included Art Galendez, Emeliza Yap Salvador, James Young, Crystal Chavez, Jesrael Rule, Edmund Cambaliza, Paul Palacio, Ian Ancheta, Ulysses Caturan, and Joshua Disuacido.

Datba also recognized its official coaches and officers for 2025.

In his remarks, Layog lauded the association’s spirit of volunteerism and community. “This would not be possible without your dedication and sense of community,” he said. “Bowling is more than a sport—it teaches discipline, sets an example for our children, and strengthens bonds across generations.”

Datba, now in its 21st year, continues to be a cornerstone for tenpin bowling in Davao, nurturing both champions and the next generation of talent. MLSA