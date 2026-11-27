VETERAN broadcast journalist Jessica Soho continues to serve as the standard of excellence in Philippine media as she was named Journalist of Year by Esquire Philippines for 2026.

Adding another milestone to her list of achievements, Soho received the distinction at Esquire Philippines’ Man at His Best Awards ceremony on November 19 at Okada Manila in Parañaque City.

In her acceptance speech, Soho said she viewed the award as a vote of confidence in the work that journalists do at a challenging time for the industry.

“We journalists must continue holding the powerful and the corrupt accountable,” said Soho, who hosts the country's highest-rating news magazine, “Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho,” also known simply as “KMJS.”

Soho urged journalists to keep the Filipino people informed, especially in difficult times. She expressed hope that Filipinos would make smart and informed choices in future elections.

Now in her 43rd year in the media industry, Soho dedicated her award to the KMJS team and thanked her Kapuso colleagues at GMA News and GMA Public Affairs.

“Laban lang, guys. Let's keep fighting the good fight,” Soho urged.

Fresh from marking its 22nd anniversary, KMJS continues to lead on air and online as the country's top TV program in September 2026, based on Nielsen TV Audience Measurement data.

Over the past year, KMJS' investigative work on the multibillion-peso flood control scandal through its Kurakot series, as well as key issues affecting provinces and communities across the country, generated impact and viewership among audiences.

In her interview for Esquire Philippines' feature, “Jessica Soho: 'The Journalist is Not the Star',” she emphasized that even if some stories are difficult to tell, the public still needs to hear them.

“I think now more than ever, I feel we're needed. Kasi we can't just give up, 'di ba? Sino'ng magbabalita?” Soho said.

For Soho, that responsibility still guides which stories she and her team pursue, and whose voices they bring to a national audience.

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