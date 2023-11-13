Jica expresses openness to discuss funding of Mindanao Railway Project

The reason for the withdrawal of the loan application was not specified.

However, Sakamoto mentioned that Jica is currently not prepared to fund the railway project.

He explained that they have ongoing projects nationwide, such as supporting the construction of the Manila subway and North–South Commuter Railway (NSCR), and lack background information about the Mindanao railway, leading to unpreparedness in considering the project.

“Comparing with preparedness, actually we do not have any background information about Mindanao railway so preparedness-wise we are not ready to consider the railway project,” he added.

Neda-Davao Regional Director Maria Lourdes Lim mentioned that the Mindanao railway project is exploring alternative partners for its continuation.

“We have the Mindanao railway project, the Tagum-Davao-Digos segment, this is the phase 1 of the railway project earlier, its current status is the right of way acquisition is funded by the Philippine government,” Lim said.

The Mindanao Railway Project: Tagum-Davao-Digos, valued at P83 billion, aims to reduce travel time from Tagum City in Davao del Norte to Digos City, Davao del Sur, from three and a half hours to an hour and a half once operational. ICE with reports from Sunnex

Related story: