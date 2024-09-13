JMC BSEd in-person classes resume after KOJC standoff

According to the school's announcement, classes will resume on Monday, September 16, 2024, after a shift to online learning due to the warrant of arrest served to KOJC leader and founder Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, along with four others accused of sexual and human trafficking.

Meanwhile, tertiary-level classes will remain online until comprehensive building assessments and safety measures are completed.

“Classes will remain online until a thorough building assessment and safety measures have been completed, followed by the necessary clearance from the Office of the City Building Official,” the foundation stated in a Facebook post on September 9.

KOJC members and missionaries have begun cleanup operations inside the compound, including the cathedral, JMC basement, and other areas occupied during the week-long standoff.

The tensions started at dawn on Saturday, August 24, with around 2,000 police officers deployed from various Mindanao police offices to serve the warrant of arrest against Quiboloy, who was reportedly hiding within the KOJC compound.

Quiboloy and his co-accused surrendered on Sunday, September 8.

According to KOJC legal counsel, Atty. Israelito Torreon, the pastor chose to surrender to prevent further "lawless violence" inside the 30-hectare property.

In a statement on his Facebook page, Torreon described Quiboloy’s decision as his “ultimate sacrifice.”

“He could not bear to witness a second longer the sufferings that his flock was experiencing for many days,” Torreon said. “Pastor Apollo C. Quiboloy was actually waiting for positive results vis-a-vis the legal remedies that his lawyers opted to avail, hence, he was out of reach for a number of days,” he added. DEF