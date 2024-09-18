JMC resumes F2F classes after KOJC-PNP standoff

AFTER several weeks of conducting online classes due to a standoff between the Philippine National Police and the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC), Jose Maria College (JMC) Foundation, Inc., located at the KOJC compound in Buhangin, Davao City, resumed face-to-face classes on Monday, September 16, 2024.

“Matapos ang dalawang linggong pagkaantala ng klase bunsod ng paglusob ng mga kapulisan sa KOJC compound sa Davao City ay balik-eskwela na ang mga mag-aaral ng Jose Maria College Foundation, Inc (After two weeks of class disruptions due to the police storming the KOJC compound in Davao City, students of Jose Maria College Foundation, Inc. are back in their face-to-face classes),” JMC wrote in their post on this day.

Students, accompanied by their parents, returned to school.

In addition to resuming classes, the school is celebrating Buwan ng Wika, with several activities and programs planned for the students.

On August 16, 2024, the school president's office announced a temporary shift to online classes and work from August 27 to 31. The advisory noted that the shift to online classes was for the safety and security of students and the school’s stakeholders.

“We encourage our students to remain fully engaged in your studies, using this time to deepen your knowledge and stay on track with your academic goals. Your dedication to learning is vital, and we are here to support you every step of the way,” the advisory said.

However, classes continued online while the standoff at the KOJC compound in Buhangin persisted until September 8. On that day, Pastor Apollo Quiboloy surrendered, as reported by Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Atty. Benhur C. Abalos Jr. on his Facebook page. Following the surrender, the police personnel stationed at the compound returned to their barracks.

To recall, around 2,000 police personnel stormed the 30-hectare KOJC compound on August 24 to serve an arrest warrant to Quiboloy and his co-accused. RGP