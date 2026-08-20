Jobstreet by SEEK, TESDA partner for skills training

LEADING online job platform Jobstreet by SEEK is partnering with the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) for WorldSkills Philippines Clark 2026, the 21st National Skills Olympics (21st NSO), to champion Filipino technical-vocational talent and advance their global competitiveness.

Set for September 7–11, 2026 in Clark, the competition will bring together Filipino talent in Technical-Vocational Education and Training (TVET), allowing them to showcase their skills across different fields and elevating the capabilities of Filipino talent.

This initiative aligns with Jobstreet by SEEK’s commitment to empowering jobseekers by helping equip skilled talent with the knowledge and tools they need to navigate the workforce and pursue viable career opportunities.

As part of the partnership, Jobstreet by SEEK will support TESDA’s skills competition activities through its Career Readiness Program, where participants will take part in career readiness training, hear from resource speakers on employer expectations and navigating the hiring process, learn about developing CVs, and participate in mock job interviews.

The sessions are designed to help participants translate the technical skills they have developed into strengths they can communicate to potential employers and better understand what it takes to move from skills development to employment.

“WorldSkills gives us a powerful view of what Filipino talent can achieve, but the bigger opportunity is what happens when that talent meets the right employer. We want to help close that gap. By working with TESDA, we’re assisting skilled Filipinos move beyond proving what they can do and toward finding where those skills can take them,” said Dannah Majarocon, Managing Director, Jobstreet by SEEK Philippines.

For TESDA and Jobstreet by SEEK, WorldSkills Philippines Clark 2026 is an opportunity to help participants take the next step, underscoring the growing importance of technical-vocational careers in building a skilled and future-ready workforce. PR