Jobstreet, TESDA launch credential verification

TAGUIG CITY —Jobstreet by SEEK and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) are strengthening their partnership to help technical-vocational graduates better demonstrate their skills to prospective employers. Through the integration of the TESDA Skills Passport with SEEK Pass, Jobstreet’s digital credential verification platform, graduates can now display verified TESDA certifications directly on their Jobstreet profile.

Formalized through a ceremonial signing at the TESDA Central Office in Taguig City, the partnership enables TESDA graduates and alumni to verify and share eligible credentials from their TESDA Skills Passport to SEEK Pass. The initiative aims to increase the labor-market visibility of TESDA-issued certifications, helping graduates with these technical-vocational qualifications stand out in a competitive hiring environment.

Once verified, these credentials can appear on a candidate’s Jobstreet profile with a verified badge. Employers can then have a clearer, more trustworthy view of a candidate’s training and qualifications at a glance.

“This partnership serves as another bridge for TESDA graduates as they go from Training to Trabaho. With their TESDA credentials, tech-voc graduates find a pathway toward impactful careers. And being able to showcase these credentials through SEEK Pass and Jobstreet gives them a much-needed boost,” said Secretary Kiko Benitez, TESDA Director General.

“Technical-vocational education equips Filipinos with practical skills that can open doors to meaningful employment. By making these credentials more visible and verifiable at the start of the hiring journey, we are helping TESDA graduates better demonstrate what they can do while giving employers greater confidence in the skills they are looking for,” said Dannah Majarocon, Managing Director, Jobstreet by SEEK Philippines.

For graduates and workers, SEEK Pass provides a more trusted and convenient way to present qualifications as verifiable credentials that complement their job applications. For employers, verified credentials provide greater confidence in the authenticity of a candidate’s training credentials and make it easier to identify applicants with relevant technical and vocational backgrounds.

Over the years, Jobstreet by SEEK and TESDA have collaborated on initiatives that help equip Filipino learners and workers with the knowledge, skills and confidence they need to navigate the world of work. In 2024, Jobstreet by SEEK conducted several Training sessions for TESDA graduates. In 2025, the company delivered Career Readiness Training during TESDA’s WorldSkills ASEAN 2025 week at the World Trade Center, further demonstrating its commitment to supporting TESDA graduates as they prepare for employment.

Through this latest partnership with TESDA, Jobstreet by SEEK is continuing its commitment to empowering Filipino jobseekers with a trusted platform that enables better employment outcomes. PR