Jobstreet’s SEEK Pass helps job seekers showcase English proficiency

SEEK today announced the launch of English proficiency verification on SEEK Pass, its verified credential passport, across the Philippines, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand.

Through partnerships with IELTS (International English Language Testing System) and Pearson, provider of the Pearson Test of English (PTE), job seekers can now verify that they have completed a recognised English proficiency assessment via SEEK Pass. Once verified, these credentials can be displayed on candidate profiles and job applications across SEEK, Jobstreet and Jobsdb, making it easier for employers to identify candidates with the language skills they need.

SEEK Pass is Jobstreet by SEEK’s trusted digital career passport used by over four million individuals to securely manage and share their verified identity, credentials, and documents, helping them match with opportunities that best suit their skills.

English proficiency is a critical hiring factor for many roles across the region. It is essential for positions requiring cross-market collaboration in multinational organisations, and equally important for customer service, hospitality, and frontline roles where strong English communication helps candidates stand out. Many job seekers invest significant time and money in English language assessments to strengthen their employability, and SEEK Pass now enables them to verify these credentials and make their highly sought-after skills visible to employers.

Xavier Russo, General Manager of SEEK Pass, says, “We've seen how verified credentials can make a real difference for job seekers, helping them stand out in a competitive job market while giving employers what they need to make faster, more confident decisions. English proficiency is one of the most in-demand skills across our markets, particularly in Asia, where language skills are often a deciding factor in hiring. Partnering with IELTS and Pearson to bring English proficiency verification to SEEK Pass means we’re solving a real problem for millions of job seekers and the employers looking to hire them.”

SEEK Pass has helped 4.5 million job seekers verify their credentials across the Asia Pacific, with verified applicants 20% more likely to be shortlisted by employers in Australia and New Zealand. Since launching in Asia a year ago, SEEK Pass has seen strong adoption with job seekers on Jobstreet and Jobsdb increasingly using verified credentials to stand out. English proficiency verification adds to SEEK Pass's growing range of verifiable credentials, which includes identity verification, working rights, education, employment history and industry-specific licences and credentials.

“At IDP, we believe language skills should open doors. Job seekers invest real effort to earn an IELTS score, and this partnership with SEEK Pass helps them display their score with pride. We are proud to support any initiative that helps test takers achieve better outcomes as they move into work," said Micheal James, Director, IELTS Operations.

"The inclusion of PTE within SEEK Pass is a meaningful step forward for both employers and job seekers across APAC,” said Matthew Lampkin, Director, Asia Pacific, English Language Learning, Pearson. “For employers, it offers a trusted and efficient way to verify English proficiency, supporting fairer and more confident hiring decisions. For candidates, it creates a simpler, more accessible pathway to showcase their skills and improve their employability — helping them progress faster in an increasingly competitive job market.”

SEEK Pass plans to expand its English proficiency partnerships to include additional providers in the future.