Jodi, Janine, and Jericho put on acting showdown in 'Lavender Fields'

“Lavender Fields” revolves around the story of Jasmin (Jodi), a simple girl from a small town who ends up getting pregnant after she deeply falls in love with Arthur/Tyrone (Jericho), a charming yet mysterious accountant.

Their whirlwind romance is short-lived as Arthur’s real identity comes to light - that he is actually a married man who has deep ties with his wife’s family.

Jasmin will encounter a stroke of bad luck when Iris (Janine), Tyrone’s scheming wife, plans for her misfortunes for causing trouble within her family. As a result, everything that Jasmin holds dear is instantly taken away from her, including her one and only child.

Fueled by her broken heart, Jasmin completely reinvents herself into a rich, fierce, and empowered lady named Lavender Fields. Armed with her new identity, Jasmin infiltrates the glamorous world of Tyrone and Iris in order to make them pay for her hardships as she tries to redeem herself and everything that was stripped away from her.

How much can Lavender sacrifice for the sake of taking back what was once hers? What chaos awaits Tyrone, Iris, and Lavender once their lives get entangled?

Also part of the powerhouse cast are Victor Neri, Bernard Palanca, Soliman Cruz, Biboy Ramirez, Thou Reyes, Race Matias, Justine Luzares, Pamu Pamorada, Alex Diaz, Eric Nicoals, Benj Manalo, Cheena Crab, Kate Alejandrino, Analain Salvador, Jonic Magno, Yesh Burce, and with the special participation of Lotlot De Leon. “Lavender Fields” is directed by veteran directors Emmanuel Q. Palo and Jojo Saguin.

Catch the premiere of “Lavender Fields” first on Netflix on August 30 and on iWantTFC on August 31. The series will also air on free TV, cable TV, and online on weeknights at 9:30 PM beginning September 2 on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC, and Kapamilya Online Live on ABS-CBN Entertainment’s YouTube channel and Facebook page. Viewers who use any digital TV box at home such as the TVplus box only need to rescan their device to be able to watch “Lavender Fields” on TV5 and A2Z. The show is also available to viewers in and out of the Philippines on iWantTFC, while viewers outside of the Philippines can watch on The Filipino Channel (TFC) on cable and IPTV.

For updates, follow @abscbnpr on Facebook, X, Instagram, and TikTok, or visit www.abs-cbn.com/newsroom. PR