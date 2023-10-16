John Paul Choa's art exhibit opens at the Philippine Embassy in Singapore

JOHN Paul “JP” Choa, the youngest and probably the first cacao artist, son of the renowned "Chocolate Queen" Raquel Choa, showcased his cacao-inspired artworks at the Philippine Embassy in Singapore in a groundbreaking solo exhibit titled "Cacao Dream: Realism Unveiled in Cebu" on October 13, 2023.

Choa's innovative use of cacao as a painting medium wowed guests at the event, where Raquel Choa performed a live cacao transformation into a painting medium, while JP painted his drawing on site.

The event was attended by approximately 70 guests, including the Philippines Ambassador in Singapore who expressed the embassy's commitment to promoting the works of Filipino artists in Singapore.

"As much as we can, we will use the Embassy of the Philippines as a tool to introduce JP's and our country's artists' works to Singapore." Philippines Ambassador to Singapore Medardo G. Macaraig said.