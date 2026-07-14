Johnson’s Baby celebrates the strong love of our mothers grounded in gentle care

JOHNSON'S Baby celebrates the strongest bond between mother and child, grounded on gentle care with #HaplosNgPagmamahal.

Mothers are natural caregivers who express their strong love through their instinctive touch. Eager to give the best for their child, moms move with such protective strength and tenderness to create a safe and loving space for their babies.

Johnson’s Baby partnered with moms from Millennial Moms PH to talk about what it feels like being a mother and discovering the power of their gentle touch. Mae Francisco, an expecting mom, shared how even before her baby arrives, her choices have already changed—becoming more intentional, more gentle.

“Now that I’m soon to be a mom, I’m prioritizing all of my baby’s needs and beginning to understand the responsibilities of being a mother on a deeper level. I’ve become more intentional in the sense that I make healthier choices for the baby and me. One way I do this is through self-care, making sure that I am in a calm state of mind so I can make the best decisions for me and my baby’s health.”

For first-time mom Artesa Lim, every day is a learning moment. From bath time to a simple touch, she’s discovering what it means to care with both confidence and tenderness.

“Being a first-time mom honestly changed me a lot. It’s beautiful, fulfilling, but also exhausting at times. I realized that motherhood doesn’t come with a manual—you really learn as you go. There are moments na mapapatanong ka if tama ba ginagawa mo, but seeing your child happy, safe, and loved makes everything worth it. I also discovered that even the simplest things like cuddling, carrying them to sleep, or just being beside them already mean so much to a child,” she shares.

Meanwhile, mom of two Monica Gregorio, raising a newborn and a toddler, spoke about how over the years she can attest to the fact that a mother’s touch goes a long way.

“I’m learning that caring for my child is not just about meeting their needs. It’s also about making them feel safe, loved, heard, and supported even on difficult days. A mother’s touch holds a quiet but powerful kind of love. It soothes my baby without any words, calms their little worries, and makes them feel safe no matter what’s happening around them. In my simple embrace, I hope they always feel my love, my reassurance, and I'm always here for them. Because I believe the gentleness and softness I give them today will become the comfort they lean on and the confidence they carry as they grow,” she shares.

Despite the growing number of mothers recognizing the need for gentle care, studies have shown that only 3 out of 10 households with newborns ages 0-1 years old use a baby wash while the rest cleanse their kids’ skin most likely with adult soaps. Many parents do not realize that baby’s skin is different from adult skin. A baby's skin is 30% thinner than adult skin. Adult bar soaps and/or family bar soaps are often infused with harsh ingredients that can cause dryness, redness, and irritation to a baby’s skin.

That is why last Mother’s Day, Johnson’s Baby made it a mission to educate moms on the importance of their gentle touch for their loved ones. At the Watsons Mom & Baby Fair held last May 8 to 14, Johnson’s Baby brought this promise to life through the “Mystery Bath Challenge”—an interactive blind test designed to let moms feel the difference between using Johnson’s Baby Milk + Rice on their skin versus common family bar soaps.

Participants dipped their hands into two identical tubs—one with regular family soap and the other with Johnson’s Baby Milk+Rice Baby Bath—without knowing which was which. The result was immediate: many moms were able to distinguish the gentler, softer feel of Johnson’s, reinforcing how important it is to choose products made for delicate baby skin.

Johnson’s Baby Milk+Rice Baby Bath offers gentler and softer care for babies because it is tested by pediatricians and formulated with certified newborn safe ingredients such as natural milk and rice extracts that gently clean, moisturize, and protect a baby’s skin. It is also pH balanced, making it 2x more moisturizing with regular use than adult/family bar soaps.

Highlighting the experience, actress and Johnson’s Baby brand ambassador Melissa Gohing-Nacino joined the activity, engaging with fellow moms and sharing her own insights as a parent. Her participation in the Mystery Bath Challenge added a relatable, real-mom perspective—bridging everyday motherhood decisions with expert-backed care.

As a mom of two kids, Melissa puts importance in having a skincare regimen for her babies upon learning how sensitive their skin is. An essential component of this regimen is Johnson’s Baby Milk+Rice Baby Bath because of how it delicately cleans and keeps her kids’ skin soft and moisturized.

Alongside her, pediatric dermatologist Dr. Giselle Umali Adasa provided deeper context on newborn skin, explaining why gentleness is not just a preference but a necessity, “Newborn skin is very delicate. In the sense that it is thinner and more fragile than an adult's skin, even up to the age of 6 years old. Not all adult soaps are safe for babies. Many contain disodium distyrylbiphenyl disulfonate and antifungal ingredients that are used to whiten clothes that can cause damage to a baby’s delicate skin.

Together, the segment seamlessly combined real-life experience with medical expertise—helping moms better understand the importance of cleansing their babies with a gentle wash.

A mother’s love is powerful in all its forms—but its true strength lies in knowing when to be gentle. Through a mother’s gentle touch, she creates a world where her baby feels safe, protected, and loved.

With Johnson’s Baby, that gentle care becomes a trusted partner in every mother’s journey—because strong love knows when to be gentle. PR