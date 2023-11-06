Jokic, Porter lift Nuggets' win

DENVER — Nikola Jokic had 28 points, 16 rebounds and nine assists, Michael Porter Jr. scored a season-best 27, and the Denver Nuggets overcame the loss of point guard Jamal Murray to beat the Chicago Bulls 123-101 on Saturday night.

Aaron Gordon had 15 points and 12 rebounds for defending NBA champion Denver, which has won all four home games.

Murray played the first 8:40 before leaving with right hamstring tightness. He finished with two points and two rebounds. Reggie Jackson, getting extended minutes in place of Murray, scored 16 off the bench, tying his season high.

"Tried to adapt to the environment," Jackson said of playing with the starters. "Just figure out how to not mess it up and then be aggressive in the spots that I can be aggressive in. That group really knows how to play off each other, so you have to be in the proper spacing, and it makes it easy." AP