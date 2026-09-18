Jonson family seeks NBI report

FIVE years after visual artist Breanna Patricia “Bree” Jonson died in La Union, her family is still waiting for the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to release its final report on the case.

Jonson’s family renewed its call for the NBI to disclose the findings of its investigation and account for evidence it took into custody after her death.

Jonson died Sept. 18, 2021, after authorities found her unresponsive in a room at a resort in San Juan, La Union, where she had been staying with her then-boyfriend, Julian Ongpin, son of businessman Roberto Ongpin.

Ongpin previously said he found Jonson hanging in the bathroom.

The circumstances surrounding Jonson’s death have remained under scrutiny, with no final resolution or criminal conviction in the case to date.

Initial findings by the Philippine National Police showed that Jonson died of asphyxia, or lack of oxygen, and tested positive for cocaine. In December 2021, police cleared Ongpin as a person of interest, saying their investigation found no signs of foul play.

Authorities also recovered 12.6 grams of cocaine from the resort room. This led to the filing of a non-bailable illegal drug possession case against Ongpin, but a La Union Regional Trial Court dismissed the case in November 2021, citing lapses in the police chain of custody.

Jonson’s family has disputed those findings and rejected the suicide narrative. It pointed to bruises and what it described as possible signs of a struggle on her body.

The family also cited resort CCTV footage that it said showed an altercation between Jonson and Ongpin shortly before she was found unconscious.

The NBI launched a separate investigation in 2021 and conducted its own autopsy. The agency also took custody of key evidence related to the case.

But five years later, the family and its legal team said the NBI has yet to issue a final report despite repeated follow-ups.

Salome Jonson, Bree’s mother, said the prolonged wait has forced her to make several trips from Canada, where she works as an overseas Filipino worker, to Manila and Davao to follow up on the case.

She said the family was referred to different offices and repeatedly asked to return for updates but still did not receive the report it had requested.

In May 2026, the family’s lawyers again wrote senior NBI officials, seeking executive intervention, an urgent review of the case’s status, the reconstitution of the investigative team, and a renewed forensic examination of CCTV and DVR evidence.

The family also raised concerns about whether the backgrounds of individuals potentially linked to the case may have affected the pace of the investigation. It stressed that the concern was based on the length of the delay and was not a conclusion on anyone’s culpability.

The family also questioned what it described as a disparity between the pace of action in some high-profile or politically urgent cases and the handling of Jonson’s case.

“We are not asking for special treatment. We are asking for equal treatment, the same urgency, diligence, and commitment that should be afforded to every case, regardless of who is involved or how much political pressure surrounds it,” the family said.

As the fifth anniversary of Jonson’s death approached, the family asked the NBI to provide a clear status update, say whether the investigation has been completed, account for evidence under its custody, and release the final report or explain what steps remain.

On Friday, September 18, the family held a memorial gathering at Davao Memorial Park to mark the fifth anniversary of Jonson’s death.

Relatives and friends gathered to honor her life. The memorial included a rosary and the ninth-day novena for the eternal repose of her soul.

Attendees wore black in remembrance, and the family served simple refreshments after the prayers.

The family said its appeal remains focused on transparency, accountability, and equal access to justice. RGL