JoshLia unveils poster for reunion movie "Always Yours, Never Mine"

JOSHUA Garcia and Julia Barretto fuel anticipation for their highly anticipated reunion movie, “Always Yours, Never Mine,” with the unveiling of the official poster of the film, set to be shown in cinemas starting September 30 (Wednesday).

Joshua and Julia held a poster reveal event along the historic Calle Crisologo in Vigan, Ilocos Sur, one of their shoot locations. They were joined by cast members Karen Reyes, Bob Jbeili, Migs Almendras, Paulo Angeles, and Joy Barcoma.

The film also stars veteran actress Chanda Romero and Kapuso star Bianca Umali in her first-ever movie project with Star Cinema.

The movie poster features JoshLia in a bustling setting, with warm cinematic tones that hint at the film’s themes of love and longing.

“Always Yours, Never Mine,” a film by ABS-CBN Studios and Star Cinema, is led by blockbuster director Cathy Garcia-Sampana, with a by Olivia Lamasan, Trishtan Perez, and Vanessa Valdez.

Completing its cast are Ina Raymundo, Franco Laurel, Reign Parani, Paolo Gumabao, and Jan Silverio.

Watch out for “Always Yours, Never Mine” in cinemas starting Sept. 30 (Wednesday). For more details on the film, follow Star Cinema onFacebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok.

For other updates, follow @abscbnpr on Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram, and TikTok, or visit www.abs-cbn.com/newsroom. PR