JTF Agila airlifts relief supplies to isolated, quake-affected areas

MAWAB, Davao de Oro — Joint Task Force (JTF) Agila, in partnership with the Philippine Air Force (PAF), government agencies, local government units, and humanitarian stakeholders, continues to bring much-needed assistance to communities isolated by the recent 7.8-magnitude earthquake through sustained airlift operations in parts of Davao Occidental and Sarangani Province.

With major road networks rendered impassable by landslides and infrastructure damage, several communities in the municipalities of Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental, and Glan, Sarangani Province became inaccessible to conventional ground transportation, leaving air assets as the only viable means of delivering relief assistance.

To address this challenge, PAF Black Hawk helicopters conducted multiple sorties from June 11 to 15, transporting food packs, rice, bottled water, and other essential relief supplies to affected residents in Barangays Molmol, Quiapo, San Isidro, and Sitio Makina of Barangay Kalbay in Jose Abad Santos, as well as Barangay E. Alegado in Glan, Sarangani Province.

Relief goods were transported from the Provincial Capitol Grounds in Lais, Malita, Davao Occidental, and Rajah Buayan Air Base before being flown to the affected communities.

Despite intermittent weather disturbances and difficult terrain, airlift missions continued to ensure the timely delivery of assistance to residents awaiting support.

From June 11 to 15, the airlift operations facilitated the delivery of approximately 4,925 food packs, 800 five-kilogram rice packs, 3,400 bottles of water, 400 boxes of relief goods, 100 containers of 20-liter potable water, and 40 cases of six-liter bottled water to affected communities.

The sustained sorties ensured that essential supplies reached residents in isolated areas while ground access remained limited due to earthquake-related damage.

The operation was supported by Disaster Response Teams (DRTs) from the 1002nd Infantry (Bagwis) Brigade, including its Female DRT, alongside personnel from other Philippine Army units deployed within the Joint Operations Area of JTF Agila. The teams provided manpower support for the loading, unloading, transport, and distribution of relief supplies while coordinating closely with local authorities and partner agencies on the ground.

Major General Alvin Luzon, Commander of JTF Agila, commended the dedication of all responders involved in the operation and emphasized the importance of unity in times of crisis.

"Disasters test not only our capabilities but also our compassion as a people. While access to some communities remains challenging, our troops, together with our partners from government agencies, local government units, humanitarian organizations, and volunteers, remain committed to ensuring that assistance reaches every affected family. This operation reflects the strength of our collective response and our shared responsibility to help communities recover and rebuild," Maj. Gen. Luzon said. PR