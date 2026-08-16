JTF Agila completes 43 shelters for Glan quake-affected families

JOINT Task Force Agila has completed 43 resilient shelters for families affected by the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck Mindanao on June 8, with 13 more currently under construction, Eastern Mindanao Command (EastMinCom) spokesperson Col. Rosa Maria Cristina Rosete-Manuel said during a press conference at the Royal Mandaya Hotel on Tuesday.

Manuel said 15 engineering and security teams remain deployed under Project Bangon Glan, which she described as a directive from President Marcos to support communities affected by the earthquake in Glan, Sarangani province.

The rehabilitation initiative, led by the Army's 512th Engineer Construction Battalion, 504th Combat Engineer Battalion, and Citizen Armed Force Geographical Unit under the 73rd Infantry Battalion, began construction on July 1.

Beneficiaries are validated by local government units and the Department of Social Welfare and Development to ensure fairness and transparency, Manuel said, adding that construction continues despite challenges related to site accessibility.

Manuel also reported that Philippine Air Force units delivered around 630,000 pounds of relief supplies in the first semester of 2026 in support of earthquake-affected communities, which she said exceeded the command's internal target for humanitarian assistance and disaster response operations.

EastMinCom continues to maintain deployed personnel and assets in the Davao Region in support of ongoing humanitarian assistance and disaster response efforts, including recent flooding, Manuel said. "Our role is strictly focused on rapid on-ground response and support as requested by competent authority," she said.

JTF Agila had earlier deployed relief operations across Glan, Sarangani, including mobile kitchens, water purification systems, and airlifted supplies to isolated communities cut off by landslide-damaged roads in the earthquake's immediate aftermath. GRS