JTF Agila delivers hope to quake-hit communities

MAWAB, Davao de Oro — Joint Task Force (JTF) Agila intensified its humanitarian assistance and disaster response (HADR) operations across earthquake-affected communities in Sarangani Province and Davao Occidental, working alongside local government units, national government agencies, and civilian volunteers to ensure the timely delivery of assistance to affected families.

On June 13, troops assisted in the unloading of 1,000 food packs and 1,584 ready-to-eat food boxes at the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) warehouse in Malita, Davao Occidental, strengthening relief stockpiles for communities affected by the recent earthquake.

In Sarangani Province, soldiers provided manpower and security support in the hauling, repacking, transport, and distribution of relief supplies, including food packs, rice, and potable water. Army personnel also worked closely with local responders and partner agencies to ensure the safe, orderly, and efficient delivery of assistance to affected residents.

In support of ongoing relief efforts, the Philippine Army deployed its Mobile Kitchen and Water Purification System in Glan, Sarangani Province, providing hot meals and safe drinking water to affected families. It also served as a critical lifeline for communities recovering from the effects of the earthquake while complementing the broader relief operations of government agencies and humanitarian partners.

The humanitarian operations underscore the strong collaboration among the Armed Forces of the Philippines, DSWD, local government units, Philippine National Police, Bureau of Fire Protection, disaster response offices, and civilian volunteers in ensuring that relief and essential services reach communities in need.

Major General Alvin Luzon, Commander of the 10th Infantry (Agila) Division and Joint Task Force Agila, commended the dedication of soldiers and partner agencies serving on the ground.

“In times of adversity, our soldiers stand ready not only to protect our communities but also to help them recover. Together with our partners, JTF Agila remains committed to bringing timely assistance, hope, and reassurance to every affected family,” Luzon said. 10TH ID PR