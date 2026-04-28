JTF Agila expands operational coverage to Gensan

MAWAB, Davao de Oro — Major General Alvin Luzon, Commander of Joint Task Force Agila, led the assumption of operational jurisdiction over General Santos City, including Task Force GenSan, following the handover from Joint Task Force Central under Major General Jose Vladimer Cagara.

The ceremony was held on April 24, 2026 at the Family Country Hotel and Convention Center, Brgy. Lagao, General Santos City, and was attended by senior commanders and officers, including Lieutenant General Adonis Ariel Orio, Commander of Eastern Mindanao Command.

As of April 2026, JTF Agila, operated by the 10th Infantry Division, holds operational control over the entire Davao Region, along with parts of Sultan Kudarat, Agusan del Sur, North Cotabato, and Sarangani provinces, and just recently re-assumed control of General Santos City

The activity featured the reading of the handover order and the symbolic turnover of operational jurisdiction and documents, signifying the transfer of authority and responsibility and ensuring continuity of operations within the joint operational area.

Representing the City Government of General Santos, City Councilor Richard Atendido, chairperson of Peace and Order Committee, emphasized the importance of strong collaboration among the AFP, LGU, and stakeholders in maintaining peace and advancing development.

Maj. Gen. Luzon underscored the seamless transition of operational control, stating, “This transition is deliberate and seamless — there will be no disruption, only continuity, strengthened operations, and sustained momentum.”

He also expressed appreciation to the City Government of General Santos, partner agencies, stakeholders, and Task Force GenSan under Colonel Clairemont Pinpin, recognizing their unwavering support and collective contributions to the gains achieved in the area.

The JTF Agila reaffirmed its commitment to sustain security gains and strengthen inter-agency cooperation in support of peace and development efforts in General Santos City and the joint operational area.

This development also marks the return of Task Force Gensan to the operational control of the JTF Agila after nearly six years since its transfer to the JTF Central on May 19, 2020, reinforcing continuity of mission and unity of command within the area. PR