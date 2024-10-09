Jubahib, Alvarez vie for key positions in DavNor

On Saturday, October 5, 2024, Jubahib filed his Certificate of Candidacy (COC) for reelection as governor, while Alvarez, through his representative Audrei Perez, submitted his COC for vice governor on the same day. Alvarez will run against Jubahib's daughter, Clarice, who filed her COC on October 3.

In an interview after filing, Jubahib clarified that despite their party differences, he and Alvarez remain friends and supportive of each other. Jubahib and his daughter are running under the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas, while Alvarez is running under his party, Reporma.

“Kung unsa man ko kakugihan sa akong pagka-governor sa akong first term ug second term mas triple pa ang akong pagkakugihan karon sa akong third term kay mao na ang legacy nga akong gihunahuna nga akong mabilin sa katawhan (If I was hardworking in my first and second terms, I'll triple my efforts in my third term because this is the legacy I want to leave for the people)," Jubahib said, emphasizing that his programs will be more successful with the support of his daughter, Clarice "Ate Clang-Clang" Jubahib, whom he endorsed as his running mate for vice governor.

Jubahib said that if the people of Davao del Norte continue to place their trust and support in his family, he, along with his daughter Clarice, the board members, and other elected officials, will work together to ensure the ongoing development and progress of the province.