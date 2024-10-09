Davao

Jubahib, Alvarez vie for key positions in DavNor

Partido Reporma President and incumbent Davao del Norte Rep. Pantaleon Alvarez, and incumbent Davao del Norte Gov. Edwin Jubahib during the Reporma: Angat Buhay ang Lahat Grand People's Rally in Tagum City, Davao del Norte on April 7, 2022. The two previously endorsed then-Vice President Leni Robredo's candidacy for president in the 2022 elections.
Partido Reporma President and incumbent Davao del Norte Rep. Pantaleon Alvarez, and incumbent Davao del Norte Gov. Edwin Jubahib during the Reporma: Angat Buhay ang Lahat Grand People's Rally in Tagum City, Davao del Norte on April 7, 2022. The two previously endorsed then-Vice President Leni Robredo's candidacy for president in the 2022 elections.Mark Perandos/SunStar File Photo
FORMER party mates and incumbent officials, Davao del Norte Governor Edwin Jubahib and Representative Pantaleon Alvarez will face off indirectly in the 2025 midterm elections.

On Saturday, October 5, 2024, Jubahib filed his Certificate of Candidacy (COC) for reelection as governor, while Alvarez, through his representative Audrei Perez, submitted his COC for vice governor on the same day. Alvarez will run against Jubahib's daughter, Clarice, who filed her COC on October 3.

In an interview after filing, Jubahib clarified that despite their party differences, he and Alvarez remain friends and supportive of each other. Jubahib and his daughter are running under the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas, while Alvarez is running under his party, Reporma.

“Kung unsa man ko kakugihan sa akong pagka-governor sa akong first term ug second term mas triple pa ang akong pagkakugihan karon sa akong third term kay mao na ang legacy nga akong gihunahuna nga akong mabilin sa katawhan (If I was hardworking in my first and second terms, I'll triple my efforts in my third term because this is the legacy I want to leave for the people)," Jubahib said, emphasizing that his programs will be more successful with the support of his daughter, Clarice "Ate Clang-Clang" Jubahib, whom he endorsed as his running mate for vice governor.

Jubahib said that if the people of Davao del Norte continue to place their trust and support in his family, he, along with his daughter Clarice, the board members, and other elected officials, will work together to ensure the ongoing development and progress of the province.

Alvarez confirmed his candidacy for vice governor in a brief Facebook message.

Jubahib, who previously served as Alvarez's assistant, ran for governor in 2019, defeating the del Rosarios, who had held the governorship from 2007 to 2019.

In April 2024, Jubahib was suspended for 60 days by President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.'s office after complaints alleging misuse of authority and public funds. Jubahib called the charges politically motivated, and his supporters occupied the Provincial Capitol to block the suspension. Vice Governor De Carlo Uy assumed the role of acting governor.

In June 2024, Jubahib was suspended again for 30 days over his involvement in a rally against the Northern Davao Electric Cooperative (Nordeco) but resumed his position a month later. RGL

