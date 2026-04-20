Jubahib-Jubahib tandem confirmed for DavNor 2028 polls

DAVAO del Norte Governor Edwin Jubahib has confirmed plans to run for vice governor in the 2028 elections, setting the stage for a potential father-daughter leadership tandem with incumbent Vice Governor Clarice Jubahib, who is expected to seek the province’s top post.

Jubahib disclosed his intention during an interview with Davao media on April 17, 2026, held on the sidelines of the launch of the Davao–Samal submarine interconnection project at Bridgeport, Island Garden City of Samal. The infrastructure project is being implemented by Aboitiz Power Corporation in partnership with Davao Light and Power Company and aims to strengthen power reliability between the mainland and the island.

“Ah, pinakadali sa akoa, Vice-Gov–Vice-Gov (That’s the easiest for me, vice-gov, vice-gov),” Jubahib said when asked about his political plans for 2028, indicating that seeking the vice gubernatorial post would be the most straightforward option for him after completing his current term.

Under the 1987 Philippine Constitution, local chief executives such as governors are limited to three consecutive terms in the same position. Jubahib, who was first elected governor in 2019 and re-elected in subsequent elections, will reach this limit by 2028.

He also confirmed that his daughter, incumbent Vice Governor Clarice Jubahib, is being positioned to run for governor.

“Ah, yes. Mao na’y mahitabo karon (Yes, that’s what would happen now),” the governor said when asked to confirm the plan.

Jubahib also reflected on the evolving nature of political alliances in local politics, acknowledging that alignments often shift depending on interests.

“Ako, naghinay-hinay nako. Ang akoang realization nako ani, nga mura’g tinuod gyud ni ilang giingon sa politika, walay stable allies. Depende sa interest sa usa ka politiko. So, dawaton na lang, dawaton na lang nga sila imohang kaatbang (I’m starting to slow down. My realization now is that what they say about politics is really true—there are no stable allies. It all depends on a politician’s interests. So I just accept it, accept that they are now your opponents),” he said.

He added that while the tandem is currently his primary political plan, he remains open to how circumstances may unfold.

“Mao ni ang akoang main plan. God’s will nga mao ni ang mahitabo… depende. Pero sa plano, number one ni nga atong i-consider (This is my main plan, if God’s will, this will happen… it all depends. But as for my plan, this is what I mostly consider).”

Strong electoral showing in 2025

The political footing of the Jubahib family in Davao del Norte was underscored by their performance in the 2025 midterm elections, where both secured victories in their respective races.

Gov. Jubahib won the gubernatorial contest with 322,974 votes, equivalent to 45.02 percent of the total votes cast. He defeated Aldu Dujali, who garnered 233,582 votes or 32.56 percent.

Meanwhile, Vice Governor Clarice Jubahib topped the vice gubernatorial race with 226,484 votes, or 31.57 percent. She prevailed over Tete So, who got 168,325 votes (23.46 percent), and Pantaleon Alvarez, who obtained 137,080 votes (19.11 percent).

Established political presence

Jubahib has remained a central figure in Davao del Norte politics over the past several years. Before becoming governor, he served as vice governor, a role that helped him build alliances across municipalities and component cities, including Tagum City, Panabo City, and the Island Garden City of Samal.

His administration has been associated with programs on infrastructure development, social services, and disaster response, while also supporting energy and connectivity projects such as the Davao–Samal interconnection initiative. DEF