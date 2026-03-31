Jubahib: Malaysia fuel plan 'purely exploratory'

DAVAO del Norte Governor Edwin I. Jubahib clarified that his earlier statements on a proposed fuel supply arrangement with Malaysian counterparts were “purely negotiation” and exploratory, with no formal agreement in place.

He issued the clarification after Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) denied any involvement in the reported 44-million-liter diesel procurement deal.

“My statement to the media was clear—that our economic cooperation with the Malaysian Highness is purely a negotiation. It is exploratory in nature, meaning our initiative to seek help with them may or may not prosper,” Jubahib said.

Petronas, in a statement on March 29, 2026, said it was not aware of any arrangement involving the Davao del Norte provincial government and had not entered into any agreement or commitment.

“Petronas wishes to clarify that it is not aware of, nor involved in, any such arrangement, and has not entered into any related agreement or commitment,” the company said.

Jubahib said his earlier remarks, made during a March 25 press briefing in Tagum City, reflected concerns over possible supply disruptions and rising fuel prices linked to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

He said global instability in oil-producing regions continues to affect domestic markets, with local governments feeling the impact of price volatility.

“The continuing Middle East conflict has prompted governments around the world to respond to the global crisis on fuel supply. This problem is felt in our domestic market, and our Province is clearly not spared. As governor of the province, I felt the urgency that something had to be done in my capacity to help remedy the situation in our province and prevent an impending economic catastrophe,” he said.

Jubahib said he explored possible international partnerships through diplomatic and informal channels, including outreach to Malaysian counterparts, as an initial step to assess potential alternative fuel sources.

However, he stressed that discussions remain preliminary and do not involve direct negotiations with Petronas or any binding agreement.

“I wish to clarify further that I do not have any direct communication with Petronas Malaysia. The engagement is not intended to undermine any legal process and regulations set forth by both of our national governments,” he said.

He underscored that any potential fuel procurement involving foreign partners must comply with Philippine laws and regulatory oversight, with the Department of Energy playing a key role.

Jubahib added that any future arrangements could take the form of government-to-government agreements or be facilitated by authorized private entities, noting that local governments do not have the authority to directly import fuel outside legal frameworks.

Despite Petronas’ denial, he said the provincial government remains focused on protecting residents from the economic impact of rising fuel prices, which have driven up transport fares, commodity costs, and service expenses.

“I cannot afford to let my constituents from Davao del Norte suffer without me doing anything to alleviate their condition,” he said.

He added that the province will continue exploring alternative solutions, including coordination with national agencies and engagement with domestic suppliers.

Jubahib also called for unity among stakeholders.

“I call upon the public, my fellow public servants, the private sector, and other stakeholders, including the media, to unite during these difficult times,” he said.

He assured that any future developments on fuel sourcing will be disclosed and coordinated with national authorities, in line with legal and regulatory requirements. DEF