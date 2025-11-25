Jubahib sees transition to Davao Light by yearend

BY THEyear’s end, residents of Davao del Norte’s first district including the Island Garden City of Samal (belonging to the province’s 2nd district) who have long complained of high power rates, and frequent brownouts from the current electricity provider can expect a better power situation as the transition to a new power service provider is expected to begin.

Davao del Norte Governor Edwin Jubahib is hoping that Davao Light Power Company’s expansion into the first district will take effect by late this year.

“Ang timeline nato, gipangkamutan nato na this year, before the end of this year, the month of December na mugawas ang CPCN issued by the Energy Regulatory Commission na mapadayon ang pag-construct ug makahatag og connection ang Davao Light and Power Company, pasabot makahatag sila ug full services,” Gov. Jubahib said.

[Our timeline, we are trying to have it by this year, before the end of the year — the month of December, the CPCN (Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity] will be issued by the Energy Regulatory Commission so that Davao Light and Power Company can continue the construction and provide connection, which means they can give full services.)

Currently, the Northern Davao Electric Cooperative (Nordeco) franchise area covers the localities of Tagum City, Island Garden City of Samal (Igacos), New Corella, Kapalong, Asuncion, San Isidro, Talaingod in Davao del Norte. Meanwhile Panabo City, Sto. Tomas, Braulio Dujali, and Carmen are already under the franchise area of the Davao Light and Power Company.

Republic Act 12144, which lapsed into law on April 6, 2025, expands the areas of Davao Light and Power Company into Nordeco franchise areas, making DLPC the sole power utility firm of the province.

Jubahib bared that Nordeco is not participating in the transition with Davao Light, but he says they are trying to reach out to the electric cooperative to effect a smooth turnover.

“Para magkaroon ng peaceful transition, but despite na wala sila pa mo-reply, muhatag ug response sa atong panawagan na transition nag-start na ang Davao Light and Power Company na mag-establish sa ilang mga poste part sa Tagum City and part sa Municipality sa Kapalong,” the governor said.

(To have a peaceful transition, but despite them not yet replying or giving response to our calls for transition, the Davao Light and Power Company has already put poles in parts of Tagum City and parts of the Municipality of Kapalong.)

Jubahib said the transition to Davao Light will mean better electric services and more affordable power to areas once under the cooperative. PIA DAVAO