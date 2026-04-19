Jubahib vows fuel arrival amid DavNor funding struggles

DAVAO del Norte Governor Edwin I. Jubahib said he will continue pursuing a large-scale diesel procurement plan for the province, but declined to disclose the source country of the supply, even as Malaysia’s state-owned energy firm Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) denied involvement in the proposed transaction.

In an ambush interview on April 17, 2026, during the launch of the Davao-Samal Submarine Interconnection project in the Island Garden City of Samal (Igacos), Jubahib maintained that the provincial government remains committed to securing the fuel supply, emphasizing that delivery will push through despite uncertainties surrounding its origin.

The governor, however, acknowledged financial constraints, revealing that the province may not be able to fully fund the planned procurement of 44 million liters of diesel. He said discussions have already been initiated with the Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) and the provincial treasurer to explore financing options, though no definitive funding structure has been finalized.

“Actually, depende kay kagahapon nag-sit down pa mi sa atong provincial treasurer ug sa Development Bank of the Philippines kagahapon, ug nakita nako nga dili nato kaya bayaran ang 44 million liters. So dili lang ko isulti kanus-a ni, ha? Basta moabot ni. So, basta moabot ni, ha,” Jubahib said.

(“Actually, it depends, because yesterday we had a sit-down meeting with our provincial treasurer and the Development Bank of the Philippines, and I realized that we cannot afford to pay for the 44 million liters. So I won’t say yet when this will happen, okay? What’s certain is that it will come—just know that it will come.)

He reiterated confidence that the fuel supply will arrive, but refused to identify the source.

“Pero wala po nag-ingon ug asa ni gikan, ha? Sulti-an tamo inig abot na gyud kung asa gikan ha (“But I am not saying where it will come from, okay? We’ll let you know once it actually arrives where it came from),” he added.

Jubahib first floated the plan in March, initially indicating that negotiations were ongoing with a Malaysia-based supplier allegedly linked to Petronas. He also claimed that the initiative was facilitated through connections with members of Malaysia’s monarchy, although no documents or formal agreements have been made public to support the claim.

Petronas has since issued a clarification denying any participation in the deal, stating it has no agreement with the Davao del Norte provincial government. The denial raised questions about the legitimacy, sourcing, and structure of the proposed fuel procurement.

In response, Jubahib clarified that his earlier statements were part of exploratory discussions and did not constitute a finalized agreement.

“I wish to clarify further that I do not have any direct communication with Petronas Malaysia. The engagement is not intended to undermine any legal process and regulations set forth by both of our national governments,” he said.

He stressed that any potential arrangement remains in the negotiation stage and must comply with Philippine laws, particularly regulations governing fuel importation and procurement.

Jubahib noted that future arrangements could take the form of government-to-government transactions or be coursed through accredited private entities, subject to oversight by national agencies such as the Department of Energy (DOE).

Despite lingering questions, the governor insisted that the initiative is intended to benefit residents and businesses in the province by improving fuel availability and potentially stabilizing prices.

“Siyempre, makabenepisyo ang tanang katawhan sa probinsya sa Davao del Norte ani. Kung naa may mga uban nga motorista o uban kompanya mopalit didto sa katong mag-distribute sa diesel, ngano ato man nang idalo (“Of course, all the people of the province of Davao del Norte will benefit from this. If there are other motorists or companies who want to buy from those distributing the diesel, why should we stop them)?” he said.

As of writing, no timeline has been announced for the arrival of the diesel supply, and details regarding the supplier, financing scheme, and distribution mechanism remain undisclosed. DEF