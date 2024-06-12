Jubahib’s suspension extended to 30 days

DAVAO del Norte Governor Edwin Jubahib lamented as he informed the public in a statement released on June 10, 2024 that he would not be able to return to his office as governor despite the end of his 60-day preventive suspension.

This follows after the Office of the President issued another 30-day preventive suspension against him last Friday afternoon, June 7, due to complaints filed by the Northern Davao Electric Cooperative (Nordeco).

"Ang atong pakigbisog alang sa supisyente ug barato nga kuryente para sa mga lungsod ug syudad sa Distrito Uno ug Island Garden City of Samal nagsugod pa niadtong 2019. Unsay hinungdan sa atong pakigbisog? Kini tungod daghang mga konsumante gikan sa nagkalain-laing barangay, lungsod, ug syudad lakip na ang mga business group ug uban pang sektor sa katilingban ang nagreklamo sa kanunay nga brownout ug mahal nga singil sa kuryente. Ug dili nato kalimtan nga daghan na ang mga nangamatay tungod sa pakigbisog aron makaangkon kita og de-kalidad nga suplay sa kuryente (Our struggle for sufficient and affordable electricity for the towns and cities of District One and the Island Garden City of Samal began in 2019. What is the cause of our struggle? Many consumers from various barangays, towns, and cities, including business groups and other sectors of society, are complaining about frequent brownouts and expensive electricity bills. We must not forget that many have died in our fight to secure a quality power supply)," Jubahib said in his statement, over the Nordeco’s year-long poor service and frequent power outages as major roadblocks to economic possibilities in Davao del Norte, particularly in the Island Garden City of Samal.

Jubahib, who has faced criticism and controversy, claims that talks were held with Nordeco to resolve the problem, affecting both regular consumers and companies. When formal discussions failed, the issue was brought to the national level. Despite Congress and the Senate approving House Bill No. 10554 in 2022 for better electric utility, it was vetoed in July.

Jubahib called on the public to stand up and unite to continue the efforts to secure a sufficient and affordable electricity supply in the province of Davao del Norte.

He emphasized that Nordeco has caused significant trouble for everyone, particularly ordinary consumers, due to frequent brownouts, inadequate supply, and exorbitant electricity bills.

Despite the current challenges and any form of oppression, abuse, or bullying faced, Jubahib asserted that they would not stop or remain silent until achieving justice and success.

He expressed his dissatisfaction with Nordeco and supported efforts to replace the electric cooperative.

On April 10, Malacañang Palace placed Jubahib under a 60-day preventive suspension for his active involvement in a motorcade rally supporting a House measure to expand Davao Light and Power Company's franchise territory, aiming to displace Nordeco. He permitted government cars and asked provincial capitol staff to accompany the motorcade.

The four-page suspension order, signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on June 4, read: "The urgent suspension is granted pursuant to Section 53(a) and (b) of Republic Act 7160 and Section 1.8 of the Administrative Code No. 23, Series of 1992, as amended. Governor Edwin I. Jubahib is placed under preventive suspension for 30 days effective immediately upon receipt." DEF