Julia Montes stars in PH adaptation of ‘Saving Grace’

SAVING Grace, the much-anticipated family drama series from ABS-CBN Studios and Dreamscape Entertainment, will be exclusively available on Prime Video starting November 28, 2024. This adaptation of the acclaimed Japanese drama Mother will be available to viewers in the Philippines and over 240 countries and territories. Starring Julia Montes (Five Breakups and A Romance) in a defining role, the series tells the story of a woman who takes drastic measures to protect an abused child.

The drama explores the complexities of motherhood. Montes portrays a schoolteacher who, upon discovering the abuse suffered by her student Mary Grace, decides to kidnap the child in an effort to save her. This act ignites an emotional and legal conflict, challenging the limits of moral responsibility and the instinctive drive of a mother’s love.

In Saving Grace, directed by FM Reyes and Dolly Dulu, Montes is joined by a powerhouse cast that amplifies the intrigue and tension throughout the series’ twists and turns. Janice de Belen (Big Night, Dirty Linen) plays Montes’ adoptive mother and a key ally with surprising connections, while Sam Milby (A Family Affair, Pinoy Big Brother) portrays a news producer seeking his big break. Christian Bables (Dirty Linen, Mahal Kita Beksman) and Jennica Garcia (Dirty Linen, Sunshine) take on the roles of Mary Grace’s abusive parents, raising the emotional stakes. Rounding out the cast, Sharon Cuneta (Ang Probinsyano) the Philippines’ “Mega Star,” plays Montes’ biological mother, adding depth to their complex relationship.

The story is further enriched by the debut of Zia Grace as Mary Grace, the child at the center of this narrative. Her portrayal of this vulnerable girl creates a bond with Montes that is sure to resonate with audiences worldwide.

FM Reyes, known for his directorial excellence, spoke about the gravity and responsibility of adapting a story as significant as Mother: “This is not just a drama—it’s a story that challenges our sense of right and wrong. Julia’s character does something most people would consider unthinkable, yet we empathize with her because at its core, Saving Grace is about love, sacrifice, and the impossible choices people must make for those they care about. I believe this is a narrative that will resonate with audiences worldwide.”

Dolly Dulu, co-director and creative force behind the series, emphasized the emotional intensity that viewers can expect: “The themes of motherhood, protection, and sacrifice are universal, but we’ve added a uniquely Filipino perspective to the story. The intensity of the drama is high, and every character has layers of complexity. We are particularly proud of how Zia Grace, in her debut, gives such an emotionally charged performance as Mary Grace. The chemistry between her and Julia Montes is truly special, and we hope this connection resonates with global audiences.”

Produced by ABS-CBN Studios and Dreamscape Entertainment, Saving Grace is part of a global legacy of Mother adaptations, which have been successfully remade in countries like China, France, Mongolia, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Spain, Thailand, Turkey, and Ukraine. The Philippine version stands out for its deeply Filipino sensibility, emphasizing the strong familial and community ties that are central to Filipino culture. These values, coupled with the emotional intensity of the story, will offer a rich, cross-cultural viewing experience for international audiences.

Montes’ return to primetime television marks a significant career milestone, and the actress has spoken about the personal connection she feels to this project. “Saving Grace is about the great lengths we go to for love and the sacrifices we make to protect those we care about. I feel a deep connection to my character and her journey, and it’s an honor to bring this story to life. I hope it resonates with audiences around the world,” said Montes.

Saving Grace will consist of 14 episodes, with each episode released weekly, allowing viewers to fully immerse themselves in this intense, emotionally charged drama that challenges the boundaries of love, morality, and justice. The series will be available for streaming on Prime Video beginning November 28, 2024.

Saving Grace joins thousands of other shows and films available on the Prime Video catalogue, such as LOL: Last One Laughing Philippines, Drag Den with Manila Luzon Seasons 1 and 2, Roadkillers, Linlang; Korean titles such as No Gain No Love, Jinny’s Kitchen 2, Marry My Husband, Death’s Game; anime hits such as Rurouni Kenshin; on top of award-winning and critically acclaimed Amazon Originals like The Idea of You, Fallout, Road House, Invincible, Saltburn, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Reacher, The Boys, and Emmy and Golden Globe winners Fleabag and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Prime Video members are able to watch films and shows anywhere and anytime on thousands of compatible devices. In the Prime Video app, members can also download episodes on their mobile devices and tablets and watch anywhere offline at no additional cost. Prime Video is available in the Philippines for just P149 per month. PR