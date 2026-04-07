Juvenile ‘lawin’ rescued in Compostela

A JUVENILE Philippine Hawk Eagle, commonly known as lawin, has been rescued in Sitio Kilabot, Barangay Panansalan in Compostela, Davao de Oro, and successfully surrendered to the Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Office (Menro).

Suzette Makilan, school head of Florencio M. Guay Elementary School and among those who discovered the eagle, said the bird was initially found by Roy Toledo, a farm caretaker in the area who was suffering from a condition that required him to undergo a colonoscopy.

Makilan said the eagle was found in a chicken cage and had already eaten two chicks on April 5, 2026. She said that Toledo, caught the eagle after it caused a commotion among the chickens.

She said that she advised Toledo not to harm the eagle and to turn it over to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), citing that it is a protected species and the penalties that might be imposed if it were harmed.

Makilan said that they coordinated with Municipal Mayor Levi Ebdao and Menro head Engr. Jessy Rosario Marron. She shared that the eagle was surrendered to Menro on April 6.

She expressed that this was the first time that a Philippine Hawk Eagle had been found near their community, which is reportedly home to many animals. In fact, there have also been sightings of the country’s national bird, the Philippine Eagle.

Makilan then urged the public to always take care of the environment since it is the home of animals, and that trees help prevent flooding.

“Ampingan nato atoang kakahuyan and kalasangan kay diha man nagpuyo atoang mga hayop (Let’s take care of our forests and woodlands because that is where our animals live),” she told SunStar Davao in an interview on April 6, 2026.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Eagle Foundation (PEF) said that when an individual finds a distressed eagle or raptor, the first thing they should do is secure the bird. They should remain calm, and if it is weak and not flying, they should gently secure it using a cloth or towel to avoid injury to both the bird and the individual.

Second, assess the bird from a distance to determine whether it has injuries or is weak or exhausted, then find a temporary container for the eagle – a kennel, a clean crate, or a covered chicken cage. The container should then be placed in a quiet, isolated area and covered with a cloth to keep the eagle calm.

Noise, crowds, and handling should be avoided. Feeding, giving water, and providing medication should also be avoided, with the bird must be left alone.

“Even well-meaning actions can harm the bird. Raptors need specialized care,” PEF said.

The foundation said that the proper authorities should be contacted immediately and that people should wait for instructions from trained wildlife responders. RGP