Kabataan: ‘More needs to be done 9 years after passing free education law’

THE government should continue striving to promote better education for students as the Philippines commemorates the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act, Kabataan Partylist-Southern Mindanao Region (Kabataan-SMR) said.

Cobbie Jan Canda, chairperson of Kabataan Partylist-SMR, said that even though the country is celebrating the ninth anniversary of the signing into law of the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act on August 3, 2017, more still needs to be done for the education sector. And while the government made a significant decision to pass the law, there are still students who are unable to complete their studies. Thus, the partylist, he said, will continue to fight for free, quality, and accessible education.

“Marami pa ring mga paaralan ang walang angkop na psychometrician, guidance counselor, at psychologist. Hindi pa rin nababayaran ang 12 bilyong utang ng Commission on Higher Education,” he said.

(Many schools still lack qualified psychometricians, guidance counselors, and psychologists. The Commission on Higher Education has also yet to settle its P12 billion debt.)

He said the youth continues to face an economic crisis fueled by corruption and injustice. Canda also claimed that only one in every 10 enrollees at the elementary level goes on to complete tertiary education.

He said the education sector remains underfunded, with some universities continuing to struggle with budget cuts.

Canda said that while the administration of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has touted increased funding for education, many students from marginalized communities have yet to feel its impact due to a lack of classrooms and inadequate health and mental health services.

As the country commemorates the ninth anniversary of UAQTEA, Canda said the public should remember the sacrifices of patriotic and militant youth who fought for the right to free education.

He called on the youth to continue the spirit of militancy and embrace their role in shaping a future with genuinely free education.

As part of the continuing campaign for free, quality, and accessible education, Canda said Kabataan Partylist filed House Bill No. 212, or the Delivery of Adequate and Accessible Services in Universities and Schools (DASURV) Bill.

However, he said the measure would need the support and pressure of the youth and student movement to advance.

Canda said that throughout Philippine history, no progressive law has been enacted without the support of mass movements. He said there is a need to expand the ranks and continue raising awareness among the youth to strengthen the call for expanded services for students.

The UAQTEA was initially filed by Kabataan Partylist through House Bill No. 2135 in May 2015.

Despite the passage of the law, Kabataan Partylist said the achievement was not solely the accomplishment of the party but also of the youth and student movement, alongside the Filipino people. RGP