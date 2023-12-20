`Kabayan’ affects 4K in Davao Region

The Office of the Civil Defense-Davao Region (OCD-Davao) revealed that Tropical Storm Kabayan affected around 4,000 individuals in its wake.

According to OCD-Davao's first progress report as of 9:30 a.m. on December 18, 2023, Kabayan made landfall in Barangay Concepcion, Manay, Davao Oriental, impacting 4,145 people from Davao Oriental and Davao de Oro.

Among those affected, 3,389 were from Davao Oriental, while 756 hailed from Davao de Oro.

The OCD reported that Tropical Storm Kabayan hit Barangay Concepcion, Manay, Davao Oriental around 9:30 a.m., December 18, 2023, resulting in moderate to heavy rains, causing floods and landslides in certain areas of the Davao Region

Franz Irag, operations officer of OCD-Davao, confirmed via a message that a 35-year-old male went missing in Purok Silagan, Barangay Holy Cross, Manay.

As of 7:51 p.m. on December 18, the individual remains missing after being swept away by floodwaters while fetching coconuts that drifted in the river.

The storm also damaged 14 houses in Davao Oriental, with 12 partially damaged and two completely destroyed.

Six road sections and one bridge were affected in Davao de Oro and Davao Oriental.

In Davao de Oro, flooding rendered one road and bridge in Barangay Katipunan, Maragusan impassable due to rising floodwaters.

Three road sections in Davao de Oro and two in Davao Oriental, which were previously reported as impassable, are now accessible.

At least 12 municipalities experienced power interruptions due to the storm—two in Davao Oriental, three of which have been restored; three in Davao de Oro, with three already restored, and four in Davao del Norte. RGP