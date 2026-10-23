Kabayan Noli de Castro returns for Halloween special "Kababalaghan 8"

KABAYAN Noli de Castro is back to share more stories of kababalaghan this Halloween.

He returns to host ABS-CBN News’ annual Halloween special, “Kababalaghan 8: Pagkagat ng Dilim,” featuring three families in Metro Manila who claim to have experienced frightening and unexplained incidents in their homes.

Now on its eighth installment, “Kababalaghan” continues its tradition of bringing viewers stories of alleged paranormal encounters, including some caught on camera.

In “Bulong,” Kabayan visits an old house in the southern part of Metro Manila, with the family residing there for generations say they have experienced strange occurrences. Among these are mysterious whispers and sightings of bloodied figures inside their home.

The second story, “Upuan,” features the Ditablan family in Taguig City, whose CCTV camera captured a chair seemingly floating before being thrown to the side. The family suspects that an old tree near their house may have something to do with the unexplained incidents.

Meanwhile, “Bahay ni Tiya” follows Mich’s family, who moved up north into a relative’s old house. They initially had no problems staying on the ground floor, but strange things began happening after they converted an upstairs room into a bedroom. Mich then shared videos of their experiences on social media, drawing reactions from netizens.

Find out what happened to these families as Kabayan Noli de Castro returns in “Kababalaghan 8: Pagkagat ng Dilim” on Saturday, October 31.

The Halloween special premieres at 6:45 PM on ABS-CBN News’ YouTube channel, followed by its TV airing at 10:30 PM on ALLTV2, A2Z, Kapamilya Channel, and Kapamilya Online Live.

A replay will air on November 1 at 6 PM on ALLTV2, A2Z, Kapamilya Channel, and Kapamilya Online Live, as well as ABS-CBN News’ Facebook page. The special will also be available on demand on iWant.