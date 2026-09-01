KaDAUGyaONE 2026: Top canine athletes, handlers shine in Pulong’s Cup

TOP canine athletes and their handlers from across the country showcased speed, precision, agility and teamwork as the 4th Congressional Pulong’s Cup National Dog Agility Competition, dubbed “KaDAUGyaONE 2026,” got underway at El Pueblo along the Bypass Road in Maa, Davao City.

Held on August 29 to 30, 2026, the two-day national competition brought together dog-and-handler teams for challenging agility events designed to test speed, accuracy, obedience, focus and coordination.

The competition featured the Beginners, 36th and 37th Jumping, 36th and 37th Standard Agility, Tito Santos Clean Run Challenge, and Team Relay categories.

Beginners showcase emerging talent

The Beginners category highlighted the growing interest in dog agility, with new and developing competitors taking on the challenging course.

In the Small Division, Cali and Ralph captured first place, followed by Ollie and Allyn in second and Brad and Nina in third.

In the Large Division, Brad and Hina topped the field, while Remy and Annie finished second and Pepper placed third.

Speed meets precision in Jumpers

The Jumpers category delivered some of the competition's fastest and most exciting runs, with teams racing through the course while striving to clear the obstacles without faults.

In the Small Division, Opti and Arvin Serra took first place, followed by Jack and Lester Vistas in second and Oakley and Hazel Ronel Golloso in third.

In the Large Division, Fire and BG Sala emerged as champions, while Manolo and Dexter Prado secured second place.

Standard Agility puts teamwork to the test

The Standard Agility category challenged competitors to combine speed with technical accuracy, requiring dogs and handlers to maintain precise communication as they navigated a demanding series of obstacles.

In the Small Division, Oakley and Ronel Golloso claimed first place, followed by Opti and Arvin Serra in second and Jack and Lester Vistas in third.

In the Large Division, Perkour and Arvin Serra finished first, with King and Ronel Golloso taking second and Manolo and Dexter Prado placing third.

Davao City: Epicenter of Philippine dog sports

More than just a venue, Davao City is emerging as the epicenter of dog sports in the Philippines, serving as the country's premier hub for dog agility and canine sporting excellence.

The staging of KaDAUGyaONE 2026 further highlights the city's growing reputation as a destination for national-level canine competitions, bringing together some of the country's best dogs and handlers while giving rising competitors an opportunity to develop their skills.

The continued organization of major dog sports events in the city also reflects the growing local interest in canine athletics and the strong community supporting responsible dog ownership, training and sporting excellence.

Celebrating the bond between dogs and handlers

Beyond the competition and the race for podium finishes, KaDAUGyaONE 2026 celebrated the partnership between canine athletes and their handlers.

Every successful jump, precise turn and clean run reflected hours of training, discipline and trust between the competing pairs. The event also promoted responsible dog ownership, canine fitness and the development of dog sports in the Philippines.

The competition provided spectators with an opportunity to witness the athleticism, intelligence and enthusiasm of some of the country's skilled canine athletes while bringing together members of the growing Philippine dog sports community.

Organized by local dog sports groups

KaDAUGyaONE 2026 was organized by K-9 DAUG Davao, PETAGON, Madayaw Event, Davao Dog Lovers Community Inc., and Davao City Sports.

The competition was sanctioned by the Philippine Canine Club Inc. (PCCI) and the Philippine Canine Sports Alliance Inc. (PCSAI).

The event underscores Davao City's growing role in the national dog sports scene, providing competitors with a venue to showcase their skills, develop canine athleticism and strengthen the unique human-canine partnership.

KaDAUGyaONE 2026 — where paws meet precision, speed meets skill, and every obstacle becomes an opportunity to shine. PR